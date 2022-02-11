Steering committee meeting discusses matters pertaining to 2023 South Asian Games

ISLAMABAD: The Steering Committee for holding the 2023 South Asian Games in Pakistan on Thursday vowed to hold the multi-nation regional event in a befitting manner.

Chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, the meeting discussed various issues related to the said games. Federal Minister of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza also attended the meeting as vice-chairman of the steering committee.

The 14th edition of the Games, to be held during March, will feature athletes from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Pakistan last hosted the regional sports gala in Islamabad back in 2004.

The IPC secretary briefed the committee regarding the infrastructure development for holding different events of the South Asian Games including significant upgradation of the existing facilities which would be completed prior to the games.

All the initial requirements like guarantee for entry of athletes on accreditation cards, free visa to dignitaries, tax and custom duty exemptions for athletes on goods/equipment being brought by them had already been met by the IPC ministry, the meeting was informed.

The meeting focused on the organisational aspects of the 2023 South Asian Games. Different related matters including logistics, security, venue selection, player training and hiring of foreign coaches were also discussed.

During the meeting, it was also informed that venues would be finalised by the organising committee and the two optional games will also be decided by the organising committee.

The committee was further apprised that the preparation of the secretariat for the premier regional sports gala was also underway.

According to a participant of the meeting, it has almost been decided that the 2023 Games will be held in three cities — Islamabad, Lahore and Faisalabad.

In the next meeting, the participant disclosed, this decision would be formally announced adding that the federal government was also trying to establish the Games secretariat in Islamabad while the same was also discussed during the steering committee meeting.

“Though the final decision is yet to be made, there are strong chances that the secretariat of the games will be made here in Islamabad,” said a participant of the meeting.

The committee was told that training camps in connection with the 2023 Games for volleyball, wrestling, weightlifting, taekwondo, athletics and hockey were being held. Foreign coaches for volleyball and taekwondo were being hired to train local players while the hiring of a foreign hockey coach was also under process, it was informed.

Secretary Sports Punjab briefed the meeting regarding the preparedness of the provincial government for the Games, and it was underlined that the infrastructure required for holding the 2023 South Asian Games would be completed in time.

Pakistan Olympic Association president retired Lt Gen Syed Arif Hasan during his presentation highlighted different aspects of the games. Punjab Sports Minister Taimoor Bhatti was also present along with other members of the steering committee.

