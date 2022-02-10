Dawn Logo

Special court to indict Shehbaz, Hamza on Feb 18 in Rs16bn money laundering case

Rana BilalPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 03:18pm
PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Hamza Shehbaz (R). — AFP/File
PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Hamza Shehbaz (R). — AFP/File

A special court in Lahore on Thursday fixed February 18 for the indictment of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza and Suleman, and others for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.

Fourteen others have also been named in the FIR under sections 5(2) and 5(3) (criminal misconduct) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The special court had on Jan 27 granted pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz and Hamza in the case.

During the hearing today, the FIA requested the court to cancel pre-arrest bails given to the PML-N leaders. The agency's counsel said he was ready to furnish arguments for cancellation of the bails.

The court ordered the FIA to provide copies of the challan to the suspects.

Subsequently, the court issued a short order, fixing Feb 18 for framing of charges against the suspects.

The inquiry against the PML-N leaders had been transferred from the special court for banking offences to the special court (Central-I) after the question of the courts' jurisdiction was decided on Jan 14.

Charges against Shehbaz, Hamza

The FIA had in December 2021 submitted the challan against PML-N president Shehbaz and Hamza to a special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

"The investigation team has detected 28 benami accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008-18. The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions," according to an FIA report submitted to the court.

The amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity, the report added.

This amount (Rs16bn) has nothing to do with the sugar business (of Shehbaz family). The money received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz was transferred outside Pakistan via hundi/hawala networks, ultimately destined for beneficial use of his family members, the FIA had alleged.

"Eleven low-paid employees of the Sharif group who 'held and possessed' the laundered proceeds on behalf of the principal accused, are found guilty of facilitating money laundering. The three other co-accused of the Sharif group also actively facilitated the money laundering," the agency had said.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 10, 2022 03:04pm
Once a cheater, always a fraudster and trickster.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 10, 2022 03:04pm
Send them back to jail as quickly as possible where they belong to. Both father and son are hypocrites and looted tax payers money and, also should be banned for life to be in politics.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Feb 10, 2022 03:17pm
For punishment and verdict against money laundering, case should be filed in Brotish Court here he will be declared innocent and case will drag for years without any result
Reply Recommend 0
Moud
Feb 10, 2022 03:20pm
Let us finish these criminal cases allowing the country to function a bit normally.
Reply Recommend 0
Cave
Feb 10, 2022 03:21pm
Here comes back pain
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 10, 2022 03:21pm
Go after opposition with filmsy cases that are kicked out by SC later on. Niazi's has no other achievement apart from this.
Reply Recommend 0
Mak
Feb 10, 2022 03:22pm
Why wait till 19th ? Do it tomorrow.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 10, 2022 03:23pm
Desperate measures by IK to divert attention from the incompetence of PTI govt.
Reply Recommend 0
Mustafa
Feb 10, 2022 03:26pm
Which case is this there are so many all sounding the same and with no result…is this a shezad Akbar case or new one or the one the UK threw out
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 10, 2022 03:26pm
Awam is tired of these political cases against opposition for short-term PTI propaganda which ofcourse would be struck down by Supreme court.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 10, 2022 03:28pm
When will court send Vawda to jail for false affidavit or investigate Tarin and other PTI leaders for paragon papers ?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 10, 2022 03:31pm
Waiting for the day when court will cancel illegal regularisation of illegal construction at Banigala and order it's demolition like Nusla Towers.
Reply Recommend 0

