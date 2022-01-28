Shehbaz, Hamza get pre-arrest bail in money laundering, sugar scams

LAHORE: A special court on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza in an inquiry into the money laundering and sugar scams initiated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Hamza appeared before the Central-I court along with his legal team, while Shehbaz remained in his vehicle outside the premises following doctors’ advice in view of Covid-19.

The counsel for the opposition leaders told the court that bail petitions pending before a special court for banking offences had been withdrawn.

The judge allowed the bail of Shehbaz and Hamza till Feb 1 and directed them to furnish bail bonds of Rs200,000 each.

Father stays in his vehicle on medical grounds while son appears before court

The judge also sought a reply from the FIA by the next hearing.

The inquiry against the PML-N leaders had been transferred from the special court for banking offences to the special court (Central-I) after the question of the courts’ jurisdiction was decided on Jan 14.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of Prevention of Corruption Act and r/w 3/4 of Anti Money Laundering Act. Suleman Shehbaz is absconding in the UK.

Ramzan Sugar Mills: An account­ability court on Thursday gave the last opportunity to the counsel for Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz to advance arguments on his acquittal application in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

Earlier, the court was told that the counsel was not available as he was suffering from back pain. The court gave the last opportunity to the counsel and adjourned the hearing till Feb 7.

Hamza was present in the court, while the attendance of Shehbaz was marked in his vehicle due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Published in Dawn, January 28th, 2022