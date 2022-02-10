Dawn Logo

More global firms apologise over tweets on India-occupied Kashmir

ReutersPublished February 10, 2022 - Updated February 10, 2022 08:43am
Supporters of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party shout slogans in front of a Hyundai showroom during a protest against a tweet from the account of Hyundai Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir, in Ahmedabad, India, February 9. — Reuters
NEW DELHI: Global automaker Toyota Motor and fast food chain Domino’s Pizza are among half a dozen companies that have apologised to India for social media posts from their Pakistani partners expressing support for held Kashmir, as more companies got caught up in the diplomatic fracas.

The apology comes after a rare diplomatic escalation between South Korea and India on Tuesday over social media posts by Hyundai Motors’ Pakistani partner, which caused an uproar in India and calls to boycott the carmaker.

Japan’s Suzuki Motor, majority owner of India’s biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motor and Isuzu Motor, South Korea’s Kia Motors and Yum! Brands’ KFC also issued apologies as criticism grew on Twitter over the social media posts.

The affray highlights the risks global companies face while navigating sensitivities amid rising nationalism in South Asia, and is prompting them to take steps to strengthen their social media policies to protect their brand.

The row erupted on Sunday, a day after several companies posted messages on social media to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, commemorated annually by Pakistan on Feb 5 to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiris struggling for self-determination. Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, said on Twitter that any political statements made by its dealers or other partners were not authorised and do not reflect its corporate stance.

“We regret any hurt this may have caused,” the company said, adding it was putting in place measures to prevent the misuse of its brand and a recurrence of such situations.

Suzuki issued a similar apology, adding it does not align with any political or religious groups.

Hyundai, India’s second-largest car seller, faced the most severe backlash with hundreds of social media users calling for an apology. Dozens in India also said they would cancel their car orders. The automaker apologised on Tuesday, saying it deeply regretted any offence caused to Indians.

Yet, dozens of members of the youth wing of India’s opposition Congress party gathered outside one of Hyundai’s showrooms in the western city of Ahmedabad in protest.

Some held banners saying “Boycott Hyundai” and demanded the company tweet that Kashmir is an integral part of India.

“We are protesting against Hyundai’s comments on Kashmir, its attempts to disturb the peace in India and for the sacrifice our soldiers have made to protect Kashmir and the nation,” said Gaurang Makvana, a member of the youth Congress.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2022

Truth
Feb 10, 2022 08:39am
Yet we will remain shameless.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 10, 2022 08:49am
India Winning.
Reply Recommend 0
Attiq, Dubai
Feb 10, 2022 08:52am
I never realized Indians are so powerful.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Feb 10, 2022 09:04am
Shows the economic power of India.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Feb 10, 2022 09:18am
Please avoid mixing politics and business.
Reply Recommend 0
Noman
Feb 10, 2022 09:22am
Where is India power now?
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Feb 10, 2022 09:25am
Huge population, which is in other words huge GDP, has a great advantage for India.
Reply Recommend 0
Today
Feb 10, 2022 09:26am
whom were the dealers trying to please?
Reply Recommend 0
Mani
Feb 10, 2022 09:27am
The protests in India have inadvertently have given more international coverage to the Kashmir issue.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 10, 2022 09:29am
Yes, when India roars, everyone falls in line. That is power of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamil
Feb 10, 2022 09:31am
@Attiq, Dubai, I never realized Indians are so powerful. We are not
Reply Recommend 0
Amazed
Feb 10, 2022 09:33am
this is why focusing on the economy is so important
Reply Recommend 0
KhanRA
Feb 10, 2022 09:36am
Do they think this makes them look respectable or strong
Reply Recommend 0
Alige
Feb 10, 2022 09:36am
Now some heads will roll here.
Reply Recommend 0
FIRregistered
Feb 10, 2022 09:36am
Scream all you want india your screams just give Kashmir more coverage
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 10, 2022 09:37am
This is how significant count of heads matters when it comes to business. BTW, int'l companies should stay away from such things.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Feb 10, 2022 09:38am
if I have to remind everyone everyday that something IS MINE then that thing is probably NOT mine
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Feb 10, 2022 09:38am
Whatever, Kashmir issue has already been highlighted.
Reply Recommend 0
High flier
Feb 10, 2022 09:45am
The apologies confirm defeat of principles and victory of few pence of silver.
Reply Recommend 0

