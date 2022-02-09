Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 09, 2022

Security forces kill terrorist during exchange of fire in North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.comPublished February 9, 2022 - Updated February 9, 2022 10:33pm

Security forces killed a terrorist during an exchange of fire in the Shewa area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) North Waziristan district on the night between February 8 and February 9, the military's media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killed terrorist was identified as Irfan alias Abu Darda and weapons and ammunition were found in his possession.

Irfan was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnappings for ransom, the ISPR said, adding that local residents of the area "appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for eliminating the menace of terrorism from the area".

Recently, there has been a rise in terrorist attacks on security forces and earlier today Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed the resolve not to let desperate revival attempts by terrorists succeed.

According to an earlier statement by the ISPR, he was presiding over 247th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, where a comprehensive briefing on the security situation in the country, particularly the recent terror attacks in Balochistan, was given.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the army’s formations and safeguards in place for the defence of the country, the statement said, adding that the army's top brass paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the defence of the country while "valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan & inflicting heavy losses on them".

"We have come a long way in our fight against terrorism. Armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hues and colours," the army chief told the participants.

"We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost," the COAS emphasised.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate strategy
Updated 09 Feb, 2022

Desperate strategy

THE ruling PTI has decided to launch a major public relations effort using ‘Brand Imran’ to lift its sinking...
09 Feb, 2022

On the way out?

THERE are hopeful signs that we may have turned the corner. With the Covid-19 positivity rate declining, the NCOC ...
09 Feb, 2022

Ajmal Pahari’s release

IT is on occasions such as the release of Shahnawaz, better known as Ajmal Pahari, that the public’s trust in the...
Meeting IMF demands
Updated 08 Feb, 2022

Meeting IMF demands

IF we thought Pakistan had already met the IMF demands for the resumption of its $6bn funding by implementing...
CPEC concerns
Updated 08 Feb, 2022

CPEC concerns

It is important to not let red tape become an obstacle in meeting deadlines, finishing CPEC projects on time.
08 Feb, 2022

Iran sanctions relief

WHEN it comes to the difficult US-Iran relationship, particularly the thorny nuclear issue, even small steps towards...