Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 07, 2022

People suffer as most escalators, lifts at Karachi's Green Line stations non-functional

Shazia HasanPublished February 7, 2022 - Updated February 7, 2022 10:55am
Four different places where lifts and escalators at the Green Line Bus stations are switched off or out of order during operating hours of the bus service.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star
Four different places where lifts and escalators at the Green Line Bus stations are switched off or out of order during operating hours of the bus service.—Fahim Siddiqi / White Star

KARACHI: It is almost one month since the Green Line bus service became fully operational. It is very popular with people, too, but many, especially the elderly, complain that most escalators and lifts are out of order or they have been switched off at many of the 22 bus stations making it very difficult for them to use the bus service.

Tabbasum Shabbir eyed the flight of stairs before her at the Hyderi Station before taking a deep breath and attempting them. She would stop and wait after every five or six steps. “I have often asked the men in uniform here to kindly turn on the escalators but I am told that they have deliberately kept them off because turning them on invites children to go up and down on them,” the woman sighed.

“So many times we see children doing the same thing on the escalators in shopping malls but the malls don’t shut off their escalators, or even lifts for that matter. I don’t understand the issue here,” she said.

“I have bad knees. Even women younger than me have bad knees these days. We would really appreciate it if the Green Line bus people would open their hearts to folks like us, too,” she added.

Official says the equipment remained off for three years that caused issues

At the Board Office Station, there is a cemented base with its own cement stairs before you can even reach the escalator. And these cement stairs don’t even have rails on the sides. Here, too, the escalator is off. Hamida Bibi, who comes to see her daughter in this area from Burns Road, says that she has never seen the escalator working in this station. “I’m always informed upon asking that it is out of order. But the bus service is new. The escalators are also new. They have never been used,” she said.

Munnawar Adil, a resident of the area also backed the woman. “I have never seen the escalators at the Board Office Station working,” he added.

It is funny then when one notices a board above a station entrance indicating with which side are the plain stairs and which side is the escalator at all these stations whereas the facility is kept off.

“While facilitating the public through the nice and clean Green Line Bus, which also has separate sitting areas inside it for the disabled, the authorities are not even letting the people with disabilities get on the bus by keeping their escalators and lifts off. Well, they are also on at certain stations, but how can a commuter guess where it is on and where it is off? My left leg is injured but that doesn’t mean that I sit at home though this kind of an attitude says that I should,” said Shahzada Humayun, who said he tried getting on Green Line in the start, but then gave up due to these problems.

When the bus service was starting, it was said about this worrying issue that very soon all escalators and lifts would also start working as the machinery and equipment for these come in from abroad.

When contacted about this problem now, Abdul Aziz, the senior manager of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL) told Dawn that the escalators and lifts were installed at the stations some three years ago and they had been gathering dust all this time until the Sindh government brought in the buses.

“That dust and lack of use resulted in the malfunction of many escalators and lifts. But we got most of them working again,” he said.

Stolen parts

“Then another issue crept in. We found parts of some escalators stolen. Someone even got away with stealing entire steps from the escalators. We have got the stolen parts replaced but this is also a problem for us. Meanwhile, we also have certain escalators and lifts which are under repair. We also run checks and do maintenance work on them for which we need to stop the escalators for a bit. So they are not off all the time, they are just switched off for the brief time we are working on them,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
YourFriend
Feb 07, 2022 10:16am
Sad state of affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Feb 07, 2022 10:16am
It takes power generation and electricity to keep the installations running. Thanks to visionary IK, here we are :)
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Feb 07, 2022 10:22am
Just after a month in operation? Let's see if the PM takes notice.
Reply Recommend 0
IrfanL
Feb 07, 2022 10:32am
Parts stolen no surprise there. Upbring is lagging in our country.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahorewala
Feb 07, 2022 10:32am
We are poor at maintaining facilities. Operations company must pay attention to security and timely preventive work to ensure facilities remain functional.
Reply Recommend 0
AbsUk
Feb 07, 2022 10:47am
What do you expect under incompetent government of PPP.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Quiet diplomacy
Updated 07 Feb, 2022

Quiet diplomacy

PAKISTAN has emphatically rejected the statement of the Indian army chief in which he claimed that the ceasefire...
07 Feb, 2022

Xi-Putin summit

THE summit between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Beijing on Friday sends a strong message to the West that China...
07 Feb, 2022

‘Unauthorised’ plates

RECENTLY, Lahore traffic wardens were empowered to initiate strict legal action against violators of the Motor...
Coming closer
Updated 06 Feb, 2022

Coming closer

PML-N and PPP are once again closer to giving the PTI sleepless nights.
06 Feb, 2022

Fifth wave

WHILE the daily count is showing a declining trend, the country still remains in the grip of the fifth wave of...
06 Feb, 2022

One-man contingent

ATTENDING the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the dazzling...