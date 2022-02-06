Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 06, 2022

MQM's Ajmal Pahari released from Sukkur prison on bail

Imtiaz AliPublished February 6, 2022 - Updated February 6, 2022 11:32am
A file photo of MQM worker Ajmal Pahari during detention. — Dawn
A file photo of MQM worker Ajmal Pahari during detention. — Dawn

KARACHI: A worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, who was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in over 100 murder cases, was released on bail from Sukkur prison, it emerged on Saturday.

Shahnawaz alias Ajmal Pahari, an alleged hitman and known character of Karachi’s violent politics in the ‘90s, was arrested in 2011.

A jail official told Dawn that Pahari was acquitted in around 11 cases in 2013 but he was first detained under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance in prison and then formally arrested in six other cases.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, he said he was released from prison on January 14 after getting bail in the last case.

He said that the trial of the six cases was shifted to Sukkur after his custody was transferred to Sukkur prison on Feb 9, 2019 from Karachi central prison.

The cases registered against him pertain to premeditated murder, encounter with police, attempted murder, possession of illicit weapons under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Arms Ordinance and Explosive Act.

An MQM-Pakistan spokesperson said that Ajmal Pahari was a party worker but they did not have any contact with him after his release. He said may be he would contact the party in a week or two.

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Coming closer
Updated 06 Feb, 2022

Coming closer

PML-N and PPP are once again closer to giving the PTI sleepless nights.
06 Feb, 2022

Fifth wave

WHILE the daily count is showing a declining trend, the country still remains in the grip of the fifth wave of...
06 Feb, 2022

One-man contingent

ATTENDING the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the dazzling...
IHC’s verdict
Updated 05 Feb, 2022

IHC’s verdict

THERE are some verdicts that throw a lifeline to a nation and slow its descent into a dystopian future where justice...
05 Feb, 2022

Digital payment

THE introduction of free person-to-person payment and settlement service by the State Bank under its instant payment...
05 Feb, 2022

Murders for ‘honour’

A NEW report by a local NGO has revealed, yet again, how prevalent and ‘institutionally acceptable’ is the...