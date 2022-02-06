MQM's Ajmal Pahari released from Sukkur prison on bail

KARACHI: A worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, who was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in over 100 murder cases, was released on bail from Sukkur prison, it emerged on Saturday.

Shahnawaz alias Ajmal Pahari, an alleged hitman and known character of Karachi’s violent politics in the ‘90s, was arrested in 2011.

A jail official told Dawn that Pahari was acquitted in around 11 cases in 2013 but he was first detained under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance in prison and then formally arrested in six other cases.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, he said he was released from prison on January 14 after getting bail in the last case.

He said that the trial of the six cases was shifted to Sukkur after his custody was transferred to Sukkur prison on Feb 9, 2019 from Karachi central prison.

The cases registered against him pertain to premeditated murder, encounter with police, attempted murder, possession of illicit weapons under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, Arms Ordinance and Explosive Act.

An MQM-Pakistan spokesperson said that Ajmal Pahari was a party worker but they did not have any contact with him after his release. He said may be he would contact the party in a week or two.

