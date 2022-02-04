Judgement on final chargesheet in Jokhio murder case on Feb 18

KARACHI: A local court on Thursday reserved its judgement on a final chargesheet against 14 suspects, including two sitting lawmakers belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, in the infamous Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Afzal Jokhio, the victim’s brother, had nominated PPP MPA Jam Awais, his elder brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim and their servants accusing them of having abducted and tortured Nazim Jokhio on Nov 3. The body was found in the Malir farmhouse of Jam Awais.

On Thursday, the matter came up before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Altaf Hussain for arguments on the final chargesheet filed by the investigating officer on the previous date.

Advocate Mazhar Junejo, the counsel for the complainant, moved an application under Section 190 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) asking the court to include the charge of terrorism in the FIR arguing that the offence was an act of terrorism.

Two lawmakers among 14 face murder, complicity charges

The counsel urged the court to direct the investigation officer (IO) to include Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in the FIR.

He added that the IO had removed the charge of kidnapping from the case and had discharged six nominated suspects from the case, who should also be chargesheeted in the case. He also urged that Section 365 of the PPC may also be included.

Defence counsel Mustafa Mahesar and Wazir Khoso opposed the plea arguing that the matter did not fall within the ambit of terrorism.

After hearing the two sides, the magistrate fixed Feb 18 for pronouncement of the order.

Final charge sheet

Last month, the IO had filed a final chargesheet, accusing detained MPA Jam Awais of committing murder of Nazim Jokhio, under Sections 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

MNA Jam Karim and his servant, Niaz Salar, were accused of abducting the victim, intimidating his family and concealing evidence or giving false information under Sections 506-B, 34 and 35 of the PPC.

The IO also chargesheeted three other absconding accused Muhammad Meraj, Atta Muhammad and Zahid under Section 201 of the PPC for causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information.

The IO, in the final charge-sheet, showed MNA Abdul Karim, Niaz Salar, Meraj, Atta Muhammad and Zahid as absconders.

The IO had removed Sections 365 (kidnapping) and 109 (abatement) of the PPC from the case, maintaining that no evidence of the victim being kidnapped was found during his investigation.

He charged another accused Jamal Ahmed, alias Jamal, with criminal intimidation under Section 506-B.

IO Lashari mentioned that no evidence was found against six accused — Muhammad Khan Jokhio, Ishaq Jokhio, Saleem Salar, Muhammad Soomar Salar, Doda alias Dodo Jokhio, Ahmed Khan Shoro and Abdul Razzaq Jokhio (who is on judicial remand) — and, therefore, their names were discharged from the case.

The IO mentioned that the reports of forensic analysis of the USB (containing relevant video and audio clips) and the sketch of the crime scene were still awaited, adding that the same would be submitted in court as soon as they were received.

He listed 17 persons as prosecution witnesses.

