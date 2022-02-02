Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | February 02, 2022

PM Imran to leave for 4-day China visit tomorrow

Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 2, 2022 - Updated February 2, 2022 04:19pm
This file photo shows China's President Xi Jinping (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 28, 2019. — AFP/File
This file photo shows China's President Xi Jinping (R) shaking hands with Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 28, 2019. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be leaving for China on Thursday on a four-day visit, during which he will attend the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing and hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and premier Li Keqiang.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO) in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran's visit from February 3 to February 6 has been scheduled on the Chinese leadership's special invitation and he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Cabinet and senior government officials.

The statement said that in meetings between the premier and the Chinese leadership, the entire gamut of bilateral relations between Pakistan and China would be reviewed, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"They will also have wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues," the statement added.

The prime minister’s visit is taking place after nearly two years and it will mark the culmination of celebrations commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, according to the FO.

In this regard, the statement said, more than 140 events had been organised to "showcase the resilience of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and the unfolding international situation".

"It (the visit) would thus renew the bilateral commitment to taking the iron-clad partnership between Pakistan and China to new heights and add impetus to cooperation across multiple domains."

According to the FO statement, a number of memoranda of understanding and agreements would be concluded during the visit, and the prime minister would also meet prominent business leaders of China and representatives of leading Chinese think-tanks, academia and the media.

"The prime minister will also have other bilateral interactions on the sidelines," the statement said.

In relevance to the visit, the statement also highlighted the importance of the Olympics, describing the global event as a means to "foster mutual understanding, inclusivity and friendship among the peoples of the world".

"Beijing will soon become the first city to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games. It is highly admirable that the Chinese government has made meticulous arrangements for holding the Winter Olympic Games despite the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement read.

Pak China Ties
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Henchi
Feb 02, 2022 04:47pm
All weathered friend China.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak Pashtun
Feb 02, 2022 04:49pm
Again being in one camp or another is never a good thing, Pakistan needs good relations with the US as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 02, 2022 04:52pm
China is the rising star, while USA is falling. Pakistan made right decision to be on Chinese side. India made wrong decision to side with thousands of miles away USA, the influence of which is falling day by day.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Feb 02, 2022 04:53pm
J-10 on its way..
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

02 Feb, 2022

How is FBR helping?

THAT the FBR missed its January tax collection target for the second month in a row is reflective of the ...
Persecuted media
Updated 02 Feb, 2022

Persecuted media

Prime Minister Imran Khan needs to address the situation as the plight of the media will be part of his legacy.
02 Feb, 2022

Beating the odds

ALL Grand Slam tennis events have numerous storylines, incredible plot twists and magical triumphs but perhaps none...
Judicial independence
Updated 01 Feb, 2022

Judicial independence

THE Supreme Court’s landmark verdict overturning its earlier judgement about ordering FBR to look into allegations...
NSA’s visit
Updated 01 Feb, 2022

NSA’s visit

No discussion appears to have taken place regarding Pakistan’s twin security challenges emanating from Afghanistan.
01 Feb, 2022

Clergyman’s killing

THE killing of Christian clergyman William Siraj in Peshawar on Sunday comes as a grim reminder of the threat that...