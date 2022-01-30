Asif Zardari must go for Karachi rebuild, says PTI's Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Sunday announced a march against the PPP government in Sindh next month, saying the PTI was now spearheading efforts for economic revival of the province, especially Karachi, and for that, "the expulsion of Asif Ali Zardari from power is imperative".

Flanked by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and other party leaders at a press conference in Karachi, Zaidi said the port city will not flourish till the PPP was in power.

"The expulsion of dacoit, which is Asif Ali Zardari, is inevitable now for Karachi to rebuild and Pakistan to prosper," he said.

Zaidi said the joint opposition in Sindh will begin a march from Ghotki on Feb 26 — a day before PPP's planned long march to Islamabad — to "bring about much-needed change" in the province.

He said the parties taking a part in the protest would unveil their demands at the end of the march that will culminate in Karachi.

He fired a broadside at the PPP government in Sindh, saying it always ran away from accountability "and that is the reason it did not nominate a single member from the opposition to the Public Accounts Committee."

Zaidi claimed his party would dethrone the PPP in the next general elections, saying "our ascension to power is inevitable given the dismal performance of the PPP-led government in Sindh for years."

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said the people in Sindh had been suffering under the PPP rule for 13 years as they had been "deprived of basic rights" of health and education.

"This is impossible in 2023 to let these robbers rule the province. We have now devised a strategy to tackle this problem, which will be visible soon," he said.

Criticising the passage of amended local government bill from the Sindh Assembly, the PTI minister said the recent promulgation of a "black law" had revealed the plans of the PPP, saying a full-fledged campaign will be launched soon to counter the measures taken by the provincial government.