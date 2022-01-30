Dawn Logo

Army chief visits Turbat, spends day with troops

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentPublished January 30, 2022 - Updated January 30, 2022 08:14am

QUETTA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Turbat and spent the day with troops there on Saturday.

According to a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations, the COAS was given a comprehensive briefing at the FC Balochistan (south) headquarters on the prevailing security situation in the area, Pakistan-Iran border fencing and measures being taken to counter hostile efforts to undermine security situation in Balochistan.

He was also briefed on soc­ioeconomic initiatives undertaken by the army in support of the provincial government and efforts under way for capacity enh­a­ncement of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Gen Bajwa said that the army would make all-out efforts to assist the provincial government towards achievement of enduring peace and prosperity.

FC gives briefing on steps being taken to counter hostile efforts to undermine security

Later, the COAS visited Kech and interacted with the troops deployed there.

While paying tribute to courage and resolve of Shuhada of Sibdan Top, the army chief said that terrorists would be brought to justice and blood of the martyrs would not go to waste. Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and progress and prosperity of the province means progress of the country, he reiterated. The disruptive efforts by inimical forces won’t be allowed to succeed, he emphasised.

Security, stability and prosperity of Balochistan would be pursued and ensured at all cost, he added.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2022

