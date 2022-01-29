Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 29, 2022

India bars singer Gippy Grewal from visiting Pakistan

Shoaib AhmedPublished January 29, 2022 - Updated January 29, 2022 10:58am
Indian singer and actor Gippy Grewal prays at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal in this file photo. — Dawn
Indian singer and actor Gippy Grewal prays at Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal in this file photo. — Dawn

LAHORE: Indian singer and actor Gippy Grewal was barred from entering Pakistan through Wagah Border on Friday as the Indian immigration authorities reportedly stopped him at the Atari border on Friday.

According to sources in the Evacuee Propriety Trust Board, arrangements were in place to receive the singer at the border as he was scheduled to visit Kartarpur.

“He was to move to Kartarpur (Narowal) at 9:30am and return to Lahore by 3:30pm. Later, Gippy was scheduled to attend a reception at Governor House. On Jan 29, he was to visit Nankana Sahib before his return to India,” an ETPB official told Dawn.

According to another source, Mr Grewal was to enter Pakistan through Wagah border on a two-day visit with some six or seven other people but he was stopped at the Atari check post.

“He was also to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Lahore and then he had meetings at the Governor House. The next day he was supposed to leave for Nankana Sahib to pay respects at the Sikh religious site,” he explained.

Sources said Mr Grewal had a long schedule of meetings in Pakistan, including with film people, at the Governor House to discuss joint film ventures between the two sides.

Sources said last time when Grewal visited Kartarpur, he got mingled with people and showed great enthusiasm, warmth and love for Pakistanis and the places he visited. His visit was given ample coverage in the Pakistani media.

Mr Grewal is a popular figure in Pakistan, especially with Punjabi film audience, and internationally too, his films, such as ‘Carry on Jutta’ and ‘Lucky Di Unlucky Story’ topped popularity charts.

The film and theatre fraternity in Pakistan condemned the Indian authorities for stopping Mr Grewal.

Comedian Iftikhar Thakur said artistes always bridge up between nations.

“It is so sad that Grewal was stopped like this from entering Pakistan,” he said.

Published in Dawn, January 29th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Delta 1
Jan 29, 2022 11:21am
Desperate India
Reply Recommend 0
Pak lover
Jan 29, 2022 11:25am
Shameless hindutva goons everywhere in india, even stopping minorities to do their religious rituals.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 29, 2022 11:32am
Hate filled India
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 29, 2022 11:33am
"Largest democracy" in the world is showing its true colors
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 29, 2022 11:34am
Embarrassing, India is filled with hate.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Jan 29, 2022 11:34am
I am ashamed of being Indian. Sorry my Pakistani brothers
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Jan 29, 2022 11:36am
How can this be justified by Indian Administration.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Jan 29, 2022 11:36am
Shining secular India!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Renewed insurgency?
Updated 29 Jan, 2022

Renewed insurgency?

THE last few days suggest that the Baloch insurgency is far from a spent force. According to an ISPR statement, 10...
29 Jan, 2022

Local star power

THE seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is up and running. The T20 extravaganza opened on the back of a...
29 Jan, 2022

Tax on cellular services

THE increase in the withholding tax rate on cellular services — calls and internet usage — from 10pc to 15pc...
28 Jan, 2022

Never-ending debate

PAKISTAN is gripped by a debate on the presidential system, again. From apparently nowhere, calls for this system...
28 Jan, 2022

Riverfront verdict

THE Lahore High Court decision scrapping the controversial multibillion-dollar Ravi Riverfront Urban Development...
Karachi violence
Updated 28 Jan, 2022

Karachi violence

WEDNESDAY’S events in Karachi indicate that unless the controversy over the Sindh local government law is handled...