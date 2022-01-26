Karachi policeman allegedly involved in rape of 18-year-old girl surrenders

A policeman allegedly involved in the rape of an 18-year-old girl in Karachi surrendered before the police, it emerged on Wednesday.

Saddar police had registered a first information report (FIR) against the cop on Monday on the complaint of the girl’s father, who had approached police claiming that his daughter was raped by the officer at their home inside the residential colony of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

A spokesperson of Sindh police said the policeman had surrendered himself before SSP Investigation (South) after he was nominated in the FIR.

He said the SSP Investigation was personally monitoring the case.

Additional police surgeon at JPMC, Dr Summaiya Syed, told Dawn.com that the girl, daughter of a guard at the hospital who lived within the premises, was brought for medical examination on Monday night.

"During the medical checkup, it transpired that she is five months pregnant," the medical officer added.

According to the FIR, the man brought his daughter to the hospital on Monday after she complained of abdominal pain. She underwent a medical examination including an ultrasound revealing that she was expecting a child.

Later, the FIR says, the girl told her family that she was sexually assaulted by the policeman who lives in their neighbourhood.

She said the incident occurred on July 28, 2021, when she was alone at home as her entire family had gone to attend the funeral of a relative.

"He called me at around 3pm when I was cleaning the house and asked me to come to his home, saying his daughter wants to talk to me," the girl told her family.

She said when she entered the policeman's house, he slapped her, dragged her to a room and raped her at gunpoint.

The girl said he also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

The girl's father approached the police station the same day and filed an FIR, saying his daughter had been raped at gunpoint and demanded legal action against the suspect.