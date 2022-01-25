Healthcare startup Find My Doctor raises $5m in pre-Series A funding

Healthcare startup Find my Doctor has raised $5 million in a pre-Series A funding round that will be utilised to open dark stores, improve technology and hire new talent, a statement issued by the company said.

The funding was raised from TPL e-Ventures, the investment arm of TPL Corp as well as TPL Insurance.

The startup, which currently offers its services in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Peshawar and Hyderabad, plans to expand its operations to 10 more cities by the end of this year.

Find My Doctor CEO and founder Saad Siddiqui was quoted in the statement as saying: “We are thrilled to achieve this milestone and will be scaling our operations significantly while experimenting with new products and services. Luckily, we now have the team in place as we have hired our leaders from Tesla, Bykea and an insurance startup."

The health-tech app will be improving its insurance-related services, supported by TPL Insurance, which is one of Pakistan’s prominent retail insurance providers in Pakistan.

"Although insurance is critical to healthcare services around the world, in Pakistan it is yet to cover the wider population, leaving room for substantial growth for any entity which can offer reach and affordability," the statement added.

Find My Doctor also aims to offer innovative features to the general public as well as the corporate sector to make insurance easier to enrol and benefit from.

It said the healthcare sector continued to experience an exponential volume of traffic due to Covid-19, however, the nature of the pandemic highlighted various inefficiencies of physical infrastructures, one of them being the inability to cater to a large crowd in a safe and quick manner.

"With 250,000 satisfied customers, 90,000 lab tests, 400,000 doctor visits and, more than 150 partnerships, Find My Doctor is considered a leader amongst Healthcare Apps in Pakistan," the startup said.

TPL Insurance CEO Muhammad Aminuddin said his firm continually utilised the digital paradigm to disrupt the insurance industry. "Our efforts are singularly focused on making insurance easier and accessible for all, as we look forward to building upon the same vision, set forth by Find My Doctor," he added.