Woman, daughter shot dead for honour in Mardan

MARDAN: A woman and her daughter were killed for honour in Station Koroona area here on Saturday, the police said.

Officials of Lundkhwar police station quoted two brothers as saying that their two maternal uncles entered their house and opened fire on their mother, killing her on the spot.

They said that the alleged killers then quickly moved to their married sister’s house located on the same street and also shot her dead. The victims aged 55 and 27.

The police lodged FIR on the complaint against the two accused, and claimed to have arrested one of them.

Meanwhile, the police’s preliminary investigations revealed that the 27-year-old victim, a mother of four children, had allegedly fled with her paramour a few months ago, which had annoyed her uncles.

