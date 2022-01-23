Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2022

Woman, daughter shot dead for honour in Mardan

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished January 23, 2022 - Updated January 23, 2022 10:57am

MARDAN: A woman and her daughter were killed for honour in Station Koroona area here on Saturday, the police said.

Officials of Lundkhwar police station quoted two brothers as saying that their two maternal uncles entered their house and opened fire on their mother, killing her on the spot.

They said that the alleged killers then quickly moved to their married sister’s house located on the same street and also shot her dead. The victims aged 55 and 27.

The police lodged FIR on the complaint against the two accused, and claimed to have arrested one of them.

Meanwhile, the police’s preliminary investigations revealed that the 27-year-old victim, a mother of four children, had allegedly fled with her paramour a few months ago, which had annoyed her uncles.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Yemen atrocity
Updated 23 Jan, 2022

Yemen atrocity

The sooner this war is ended, the better, to halt the suffering of Yemen's people and ensure security of all regional states.
23 Jan, 2022

Regressive taxation

THE FBR appears to have kicked up a new and unnecessary controversy by serving notices on currency dealers to ...
23 Jan, 2022

Medico-legal flaws

ON Friday, a 13-page verdict authored by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court revealed a shocking fact...
Updating the economy
22 Jan, 2022

Updating the economy

GDP rebasing doesn’t make countries or people richer; it is just about updated data for policymakers to make informed decisions.
22 Jan, 2022

Covid curbs

CONSIDERING the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the country over the past few days, the government decided on...
22 Jan, 2022

Cricket hope

SIX Pakistan players named across three teams of the year announced by the ICC is a testament to an uplifting 2021...