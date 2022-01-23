Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2022

Students picked in Lahore blast probe released

Imran GabolPublished January 23, 2022 - Updated January 23, 2022 10:43am
Police personnel and bomb disposal units inspect the blast site on Thursday. —Reuters
Police personnel and bomb disposal units inspect the blast site on Thursday. —Reuters

LAHORE: The law enforcement agencies released the four Baloch students who were allegedly picked in connection with the investigation into the New Anarkali blast.

The improvised explosive device (IED) blast occurring in Pan Gali in New Anarkali on Thursday had claimed lives of three people and left 26 others injured.

Following the blast, the security agencies had carried out search operations and conducted raids on student hostels in different areas of the city, picking up four Baloch students, besides others.

Two of them, Imran and Adam, both first-year students of a private college, belonged to Tijaban area of Turbat, Balochistan. They were picked up from the college hostel in Muslim Town.

Meanwhile, Sameer, a student of a private academy preparing for a competitive examination, and Altaf, of the Government College University, belonging to Absor area of Turbat, were detained from a private hostel in Anarkali area.

As per sources, both Sameer and Altaf were released at 3am on Saturday, while the other two were freed around 7:30pm the same day.

One of the picked students told Dawn the arresting officials blindfolded them and took them to an unknown location. He claimed the officials questioned them about their native cities and kept them shifting to different locations.

Earlier, the Baloch Students Council Lahore, in a statement condemned the raids on hostels and termed the detention of the four students unlawful.

A council spokesperson said the law enforcement agencies conducted raids on the hostels where Baloch students were residing. Terming the raids discriminatory, he said the action of the agencies had created a sense of insecurity among all Baloch students in the city.

He alleged the students were being “harassed” during their examinations, which was affecting their studies.

Meanwhile, the Punjab University Baloch Council released a statement, saying: “A propaganda is being spread on social media regarding alleged involvement of any PU student from Balochistan [in Anarkali blast] and arrest/manhandling of any Baloch student. It is clarified that this propaganda is totally fake/baseless and no PU student has been linked with the blast.”

The security agencies had been denying custody of the four students.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday registered a case against unidentified people for looting cash after the bomb blast in Pan Mandi three days ago.

A citizen, Hafiz Asim, approached the New Anarkali police and lodged a complaint that as the bomb went off, his shop situated in the Pan Mandi area was also affected.

He said when his employee who suffered injuries was taken to hospital, unidentified persons entered his shop and took away cash and prize bonds worth Rs750,000.

He said the CCTV footage is also available.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Himmat
Jan 23, 2022 11:07am
Still Clueless. No actionable evidence.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Yemen atrocity
Updated 23 Jan, 2022

Yemen atrocity

The sooner this war is ended, the better, to halt the suffering of Yemen's people and ensure security of all regional states.
23 Jan, 2022

Regressive taxation

THE FBR appears to have kicked up a new and unnecessary controversy by serving notices on currency dealers to ...
23 Jan, 2022

Medico-legal flaws

ON Friday, a 13-page verdict authored by Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court revealed a shocking fact...
Updating the economy
22 Jan, 2022

Updating the economy

GDP rebasing doesn’t make countries or people richer; it is just about updated data for policymakers to make informed decisions.
22 Jan, 2022

Covid curbs

CONSIDERING the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the country over the past few days, the government decided on...
22 Jan, 2022

Cricket hope

SIX Pakistan players named across three teams of the year announced by the ICC is a testament to an uplifting 2021...