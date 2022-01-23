Dawn Logo

Plan to ease traffic movement during PSL finalised

Published January 23, 2022

KARACHI: The city administration has decided to make special arrangements to avoid traffic congestion on the adjoining roads of the National Stadium during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that would begin on Jan 27.

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon chaired a meeting at his office the other day to finalise the arrangements for PSL.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner East Asif Jan Siddiqui, DC South Irshad Sodhar, DC Ghanwer Laghari, Assistant Commissioner-General Abid Qamar, General Manager of the National Stadium, senior officials of police, Pakistan Rangers, KMC, KW&SB, cantonment boards, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and DMCs.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements of security, traffic management, parking arrangement and shuttle services to be provided from the Hakeem Saeed Ground University Road, Gharib Nawaz Ground Dalmia and National Coaching Centre.

The meeting also reviewed uninterrupted electricity supply, street lights installation, cleanliness, and the arrangements for the enforcement of Covid-19 standard operating procedures as per directives of the National Command and Control Authority.

It was decided in the meeting that foolproof security would be provided on the occasion. The senior superintendent of police, East, other senior officials Pakistan Rangers briefed the commissioner about the arrangement being made for the security on the occasion.

Due to the expected traffic congestion on the occasion, it was decided that special arrangements would be made to avoid traffic congestion on the adjoining roads of the National Stadium so that vehicular and pedestrian traffic did not face any difficulty.

Commissioner city asked the officials to ensure that alternative roads were managed as per convenience to the traffic.

It was also decided in the meeting that Sharea Faisal and other main roads and intersections in different districts of the city especially the districts East, South, Malir and Central would be beautified. Portraits and cut-outs of the players would be displayed for the attraction of cricket lovers.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2022

