PSL 2022 tickets go up for sale online: PCB

Tickets for the Karachi and Lahore legs of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are up for sale on cricket.bookme.pk, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first leg of 15 matches will be played in Karachi from Jan 27 to Feb 7, while the remaining 19 matches will be held in Lahore from Feb 10-27.

The PCB, however, has laid some rules for spectators in a bid to prevent spread of the Covid-19.

All ticket-holders will also have to display their immunisation certificates and CNIC at the time of entering the venues, the cricket board said.

Ticket prices

According to the PCB, the ticket prices for the tournament opener between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on Jan 27 at the National Stadium have been fixed at Rs2,500 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,000 for premium enclosure, Rs1,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs500 for general enclosure.

While for the Feb 27 final at the Gaddafi Stadium, ticket prices have been set at Rs4,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs3,000 for premium enclosure, Rs2,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs1,500 for general enclosure. Ticket prices for the three play-off matches scheduled from Feb 23 to 25 have been locked at Rs3,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,500 for premium enclosure, Rs2,000 for first-class enclosure and Rs1,000 for general enclosure.

Meanwhile, the ticket prices for league matches taking place between Monday and Thursday have been set at Rs2,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs1,750 for premium enclosure, Rs1,250 for first-class enclosure and Rs250 for general enclosure.

Ticket prices for single-headers from Friday to Sunday are Rs2,500 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,000 for premium enclosure, Rs1,500 for first-class enclosure and Rs500 for general enclosure.

For the six double-headers (three each in Karachi and Lahore), the PCB has fixed ticket prices at Rs3,000 for VIP enclosure, Rs2,500 for premium enclosure, Rs2,000 for first-class enclosure and Rs1,000 for general enclosure.

The PCB added that the fans can also purchase tickets for Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis enclosures at the Gaddafi Stadium, which have been reserved as "Hospitality Stands". Price for these enclosures range from Rs4,000 to Rs7,000, depending on the day and match, it added.