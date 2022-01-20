Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC set to frame charges today as contempt case hearing resumes

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) appears set to frame charges after it resumed hearing on Thursday the contempt case against former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Shamim, Jang Group owner Mir Shakeelur Rehman and senior journalists Ansar Abbasi and Aamir Ghauri in connection with a news report about an affidavit that accused former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar of trying to delay the release from prison of top PML-N leadership.

During the last hearing on January 7, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had given Shamim and the others time until the next hearing on January 20 (today) to "reflect" on the matter, saying "acceptance of mistake in front of the court increases honour."

He had also rejected Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan's request to allow Rehman — who tested positive for coronavirus — to attend court proceedings via video link but said he would need to be present in court for the indictment.

In a court order issued on the Jan 7 proceedings, Justice Minallah had decided to indict the four individuals.

Shamim, Abbasi and Amicus curiae Nasir Zaidi, a representative of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, were in the court today.

As the court proceedings began, Justice Minallah said that charges would be framed first before everything else. The session was briefly adjourned as Shamim requested the court to wait until his counsel, Abdul Latif Afridi, arrived.

Shamim informed the court that he had filed two new petitions to which he was given the same answer that they would be looked into once charges were framed.

The IHC chief justice said the court had been disrespected and questioned whether anyone had any issue with the high court.

"A perception is being created specifically regarding on this court. What sort of perception is this that the judges of this court are compromised?" the judge pondered.

More to follow.