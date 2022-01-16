Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 16, 2022

Pakistan calls on world to hold India accountable for harassment, arrests of journalists in occupied Kashmir

Naveed SiddiquiPublished January 16, 2022 - Updated January 16, 2022 05:19pm

Pakistan on Sunday condemned increasing harassment, illegal arrests and registration of "fake criminal cases" against journalists and civil society activists in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) and called upon the international community to hold New Delhi accountable for its actions.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, called out the reported attack on the Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Saturday, saying it "manifestly reflects India's entrenched use of brute force and coercion to forcibly silence those raising voices against its horrendous crimes and egregious human rights violations in IIOJK".

According to a report in The Print, "unfamiliar" activities were seen at the KPC on Saturday when a few journalists accompanied by policemen reached there and claimed to be the club's “new management”.

The policemen claimed to be personal security officers of one of the journalists who released a statement to the media stating that “some journalist forums” had chosen them to be the new office-bearers.

Also read: Indian police clamp curbs on media coverage of gun battles in occupied Kashmir

The claims of the interim body were disputed soon by a statement issued by around nine journalist bodies in IOK who denounced the forcible takeover of the KPC office with “open support from the administration” and termed it “a wrong and dangerous precedent”.

In its statement, the FO said the increasing use of draconian and inhumane laws including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Public Safety Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act with impunity in IOK reflected India's "colonial mindset".

"India’s state-sponsored terrorism can never weaken the resolve of the Kashmiris for their right to self-determination," it added.

It called upon the international community, particularly the United Nations and international human rights and humanitarian bodies, to hold India accountable for its "unabated harassment and illegal arrests" of journalists, human rights defenders and other civil society activists in IOK.

Journalists in occupied Kashmir have increasingly voiced concerns about harassment and threats by the police that have effectively restricted reporting after India revoked the region's semi-autonomy and divided it into two federally governed territories in 2019.

Many journalists have been arrested, beaten, harassed and sometimes investigated under anti-terrorism laws.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) had last week asked Indian authorities to immediately release a journalist in IOK, days after police arrested him for uploading a video clip of a protest against Indian occupation.

The media watchdog said it was deeply disturbed by the arrest of Sajad Gul, an independent journalist and media student.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (19)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
NoName
Jan 16, 2022 05:29pm
India continues to violate human rights while dubiously purporting itself to be a Democratic nation that values such rights. Human Rights Watch needs to take action on India.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahson
Jan 16, 2022 05:37pm
Are we tired of talking about Kashmir? Let's focus on our own land, economy, education etc. Don't compare with India they are already well ahead in all aspects. Just focus on what we want to achieve. Let's have a clear goal and work on that!!
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 16, 2022 05:38pm
India will do what is right for its 1.3 billion citizens and no third party will make a difference
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 16, 2022 05:43pm
And what did the world say?
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 16, 2022 05:43pm
Their country, their rules
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jan 16, 2022 05:43pm
India claims to be the largest democracy yet locks up and oppresses Kashmiri journalists
Reply Recommend 0
A shah
Jan 16, 2022 05:44pm
Why Pakistan not offering citizenship to these people if it really cares?
Reply Recommend 0
Factrack
Jan 16, 2022 05:45pm
Obsessed with India....
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Jan 16, 2022 05:48pm
No one cares
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2022 05:54pm
Without heart. Without shame. Without success.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Jan 16, 2022 05:54pm
Pakistan should take action instead of speeches
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2022 06:01pm
Worry about same in Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 16, 2022 06:01pm
Took ore now move on .......
Reply Recommend 0
BIl
Jan 16, 2022 06:10pm
Ever notice, the more we cry and complain over K, the more our economy suffers.
Reply Recommend 0
6thsense
Jan 16, 2022 06:16pm
who is talking
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Jan 16, 2022 06:24pm
World means China and Turkey. They are not even interested. Just for local consumtion
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Jan 16, 2022 06:26pm
India is responsible for whatever happens in India..........
Reply Recommend 0
What's in a name
Jan 16, 2022 06:30pm
Another attempt at diverting peoples attention from inflation, unemployment and rampant poverty.
Reply Recommend 0
yogi
Jan 16, 2022 06:34pm
Look after Pakistan, India will look after its own citizens. Thank you but no thank you
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

16 Jan, 2022

Omicron threat

AS Pakistan grapples with the fifth coronavirus wave fuelled by the Omicron variant, the state must take timely...
Updated 16 Jan, 2022

Grim picture

There is much the govt can do to create an environment free of repression and coercion so that democracy is strengthened.
16 Jan, 2022

Larkana jail unrest

THAT Larkana Central Prison authorities had to resort to the excuse of “cleaning the jail” to shift 13 dangerous...
‘Mini-budget’ comes into force
Updated 15 Jan, 2022

‘Mini-budget’ comes into force

MANY in the PTI government must have swallowed their pride to get the two controversial bills — one withdrawing ...
15 Jan, 2022

CNG relief

THE Peshawar High Court has granted partial relief to CNG stations against a ban on their operations by the district...
15 Jan, 2022

Street crime in Karachi

WEDNESDAY once again brought home the dangers that lurk on the streets of Karachi. Armed men waylaid a car in which ...