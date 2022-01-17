Dawn Logo

Novak Djokovic could be barred from French Open by vaccine pass law

AFPPublished January 17, 2022 - Updated January 17, 2022 07:20pm
In this file photograph taken on June 14, 2021, Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy in front of The Eiffel Tower in Paris, during a photocall one day after winning the Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament. — AFP
In this file photograph taken on June 14, 2021, Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy in front of The Eiffel Tower in Paris, during a photocall one day after winning the Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament. — AFP

Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open under current rules after the sports ministry said on Monday that elite sportspeople would need to be vaccinated to perform in France.

The ministry said a new vaccine pass, approved by the French parliament on Sunday, “applies to everyone, to volunteers and to elite sportspeople, including those coming from abroad, until further notice.”

The unvaccinated Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday before the Australian Open — the first Grand Slam tournament of the year — after failing in a court battle to have the cancellation of his visa overturned.

The French move appears to contradict Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu's assertion last week that certain events like the French Open had a special exemption which could allow Djokovic to play in the tournament without being vaccinated against coronavirus.

Read: Djokovic and the collapse of the law

Major events like the French Open previously permitted unvaccinated athletes to compete as they operated a health bubble around the tournament.

If no exemption is possible, the measure would dash the 34-year-old Serb's hopes of defending his French Open title and potentially winning an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam singles crown.

Djokovic's hopes of a Grand Slam success in 2022 would then rest on Wimbledon as New York vaccination rules, as they stand now, would rule him out of the US Open.

France's vaccine pass law will require people to carry vaccination certificates to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and intercity trains.

The first major international sports event to be directly affected would be the upcoming Six Nations rugby championship when France will host Italy on February 6, Ireland on February 12 and England on March 19.

Jigen
Jan 17, 2022 07:40pm
Good. Rules should apply to all people equally
