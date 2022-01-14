Senate body calls for arrest of main suspect in social worker’s murder

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee on Thursday directed the top officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) administration to apprehend the mastermind of Mohammadzada Agrawal murder case and conduct a judicial inquiry and compensate the victim’s family.

The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights discussed the issue of targeted killing of social workers Muhammadzada Agrawal and Sheeba Gul, as a matter of public importance.

Three suspects have been arrested in Mohammadzada Agrawal murder case, while the mastermind in the case was at large, possibly being sheltered in Punjab, the police investigators informed the members.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that Mohammadzada Agrawal, who was in his 30s, was killed in Malakand on Nov 8, for exposing drug dealers.

Asks KP govt to conduct judicial inquiry into Agrawal, Sheeba Gul’s killing

The victim’s family and people of the area blocked the main Malakand road the following day, which was cleared after the provincial government reached an agreement with the family of the victim.

The police told the members that the murderer of Sheeba Gul and her father were arrested the same day.

“The provincial government has failed to honour the agreement to hold a judicial inquiry, compensate Mohammadzada Agrawal’s family, apply terror laws in his murder and clear drug dens in the province. The main suspect in the case has not been arrested as yet,” Senator Mushtaq Ahmed told the committee.

Senator Fida Mohammad pointed out that Malakand was the only division in the KP where Levis performs security duties. The committee, however, directed the provincial government official to expedite the transition of Levies into police.

In his response, Commissioner Malakand, Zahirul Islam, assured the committee that the mastermind would soon be arrested with the support of all law enforcing bodies.

“Action is being taken against drug dealers and more than 60 drug dealers have been arrested by undercover teams. The ID card of the mastermind has been blocked and his name entered in the exit control list (ECL),” Zahirul Islam said, adding, “We have already requested the provincial government to compensate the victim’s family.”

Chairman of the committee Senator Walid Iqbal recommended the immediate arrest of the main accused of Mohammadzada Agrawal. The committee also suggested awarding Medal of Courage to the late Mohammadzada Agrawal.

The assassination of Nazim Jokhio, was also reviewed in detail in the meeting.

Senator Saifullah Abro alleged that the Sindh police department resisted registration of FIR unless they were pressurised.

“Police have not registered FIRs in 65 murder cases in the last nine months,” he said adding Nazim Jokhio was killed by an MNA, who is at large, and his MPA brother who has been arrested.

In his response, IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar, informed the committee that in the preliminary investigation in Nazim Jokhio, murder case, five persons who allegedly escaped from the court premises on Thursday morning had nothing to do with this case.

“The incident was misreported in media,” he added. IG Sindh further said that a squad and security had been provided to Nazim Jokhio’s wife.

The committee chairman sought a report from the Ministry of Human Rights regarding law and order situation in Sindh and especially in the Larkana district.

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2022