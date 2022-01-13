Woman, nephew shot dead in Karachi's Pipri for ‘honour’

KARACHI: A woman and a teenage boy were shot dead in Pipri on Wednesday in what police described as killing in the name of so-called honour.

The police said that Zahida Bibi, 35, and Ali Imran, 18, were shot dead in Pathan Colony near Pipri off National Highway.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the double murder appeared to be an outcome of ‘honour’ killing.

He said that woman’s husband Mukhtiar was allegedly involved in the case and he managed to escape from the crime scene.

He said that the boy was a maternal nephew of the woman, who was mother of five children.

Police say the victims originally hailed from Waziristan

Another officer Habib Shahani said that the victims originally hailed from Waziristan.

He said the man was murdered on the street while the woman killed inside home.

The bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.

Additional police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the woman sustained five bullet wounds while the man suffered two bullet wounds.

She also added that there was an acute shortage of female medico-legal officers at three government hospitals in the metropolis where a few available lady MLOs worked for up to 12 hours, which was becoming increasingly difficult for them.

Decomposed bodies found in Gadap

Two decomposed bodies of young men were found off Superhighway in Gadap City on Wednesday, said police.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the men were killed around one month ago and their bodies were recovered from bushes in a jungle in Gharibabad.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson, who took the bodies to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said the victims were aged around 30 to 35 years.

A hospital official said that the cause of death was reserved after a post-mortem examination. He said samples were taken for a DNA test to establish their identities.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2022