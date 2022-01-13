Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 13, 2022

Woman, nephew shot dead in Karachi's Pipri for ‘honour’

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 13, 2022 - Updated January 13, 2022 10:18am

KARACHI: A woman and a teenage boy were shot dead in Pipri on Wednesday in what police described as killing in the name of so-called honour.

The police said that Zahida Bibi, 35, and Ali Imran, 18, were shot dead in Pathan Colony near Pipri off National Highway.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the double murder appeared to be an outcome of ‘honour’ killing.

He said that woman’s husband Mukhtiar was allegedly involved in the case and he managed to escape from the crime scene.

He said that the boy was a maternal nephew of the woman, who was mother of five children.

Police say the victims originally hailed from Waziristan

Another officer Habib Shahani said that the victims originally hailed from Waziristan.

He said the man was murdered on the street while the woman killed inside home.

The bodies were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a post-mortem examination.

Additional police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that the woman sustained five bullet wounds while the man suffered two bullet wounds.

She also added that there was an acute shortage of female medico-legal officers at three government hospitals in the metropolis where a few available lady MLOs worked for up to 12 hours, which was becoming increasingly difficult for them.

Decomposed bodies found in Gadap

Two decomposed bodies of young men were found off Superhighway in Gadap City on Wednesday, said police.

Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said that the men were killed around one month ago and their bodies were recovered from bushes in a jungle in Gharibabad.

An Edhi Foundation spokesperson, who took the bodies to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said the victims were aged around 30 to 35 years.

A hospital official said that the cause of death was reserved after a post-mortem examination. He said samples were taken for a DNA test to establish their identities.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2022

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debt crisis risk
Updated 13 Jan, 2022

Debt crisis risk

Only way forward for the country is to broaden its tax net and control non-productive civil and military government expenditure.
13 Jan, 2022

Auto-disable syringes

THE government’s decision to completely ban the use of disposable syringes in favour of auto-disable ones is as...
13 Jan, 2022

No solution

IN an attempt to address what is a perennial problem, the government has introduced a bill to regulate the system of...
Shameful blame game
Updated 12 Jan, 2022

Shameful blame game

It is hard to grasp the logic behind the rejection of the demand for a judicial inquiry into the Murree tragedy.
12 Jan, 2022

Russia-West talks

WHILE for the most part the parleys between Russia and the Western alliance this week may simply be talks about...
12 Jan, 2022

When in jail …

IT says much about the state of justice in a society where convicted felons, guilty of crimes as grave as murder,...