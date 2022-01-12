SHO removed for lodging case against infant in Kasur

KASUR: A station house officer (SHO) was suspended from service for lodging a criminal case against an infant on Tuesday, at village Khokhar Ashraf, in the limits of the Allahabad police station.

According to police, Jamil with four accomplices, including seven-month-old Chand, deprived Rafique of his plot fraudulently and did not pay him the promised amount of Rs1.5m despite getting the property in his (Jamil) name.

The issue went viral on social media when the family approached the local court for interim bail.

DPO Sohaib Ashraf suspended SHO Yasir.

As per SOPs, an investigation officer is required to probe the matter before lodging a case.

Published in Dawn, January 12th, 2022