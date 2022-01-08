Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2022

Murree declared calamity hit after at least 16 freeze to death in cars stranded in snow

Dawn.com | Imran GabolPublished January 8, 2022 - Updated January 8, 2022 01:25pm
This picture shows cars stuck in snow in Murree. — DawnNewsTV
This picture shows cars stuck in snow in Murree. — DawnNewsTV

Murree was declared calamity hit on Saturday after at least 16 people froze to death in cars stranded in snow amid a glut of tourist influx.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, in a video message, said tourists had flocked to the hill station in such large numbers "for the first time in 15 to 20 years which created a big crisis".

He said Rawalpindi and Islamabad administrations, along with police, had been working to rescue those stranded, while five platoons of the Pakistan Army as well as Rangers and Frontier Corps were called on an emergency basis.

The minister said that around 1,000 cars were stuck on the hill station, confirming that "16 to 19 deaths have occurred in their cars."

Ahmed said that residents of Murree provided food and blankets to stranded tourists, adding that the administration had closed all routes to the hill station and was now allowing only vehicles planning to take food and blankets.

"God willing, we will rescue 1,000 cars by evening today. We have decided to stop people [travelling] on foot as well. It is no time for [pedestrian] tourists to visit."

Murree declared calamity hit

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar declared Murree calamity hit and imposed a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.

He also directed the provincial chief secretary, inspector general of police, relief commissioner, director general Rescue 1122 and director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to undertake rescue work, in addition to providing his helicopter to help with aid efforts.

In a statement issued by his office, the chief minister said that rescuing stranded tourists was the "foremost priority", adding that all rest houses and state buildings had been opened to them.

The process to rescue the tourists has been expedited while food and essential items are also being provided, Buzdar said.

He also expressed sadness over the deaths of people stuck in the snow, saying he was with the families in their grief.

The chief minister shared the same in a tweet later in the day, saying he had issued orders to accelerate work to rescue citizens stuck in the snow and send more machinery from Rawalpindi.

More than 23,000 cars were evacuated from the area the night before and the rescue operation was going on, he shared. Buzdar appealed to people to strictly follow instructions given by the police and district administration and cooperate with them.

Fawad appeals to tourists to avoid Murree

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also appealed to people to not visit the hill station.

"A large crowd [is headed towards] Murree and other areas. Hundreds of thousands of cars are travelling to these areas. It is impossible for the local administration to provide facilities to people in such a large number," he tweeted.

Chaudhry urged those people who were at home to delay their travel plans to those areas for some time.

A large number of people were stranded and flights faced delays as rain continued to lash the federal capital and Rawalpindi for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Due to continuous snowfall and traffic congestion in Murree, the district administration imposed a ban on entry of more vehicles.

Snowfall, which began on Tuesday night, continued with regular intervals, attracting thousands of tourists. However, due to the rush of visitors, many families ended up getting stranded on roads. It has been reported that over 100,000 vehicles entered the hill station.

In a statement, Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan said entry of vehicles into Murree had been banned from Friday night onwards and cars were being diverted from toll plazas and other entrances.

He said since snowfall started on Monday morning, more than 155,000 vehicles had entered Murree and 135,000 had so far left.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department had predicted heavy snowfall in Murree till Sunday evening.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2022 12:17pm
Smooth roads make access easy, huge numbers turned up, but the snow was relentless this time around. I'm saddened.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 08, 2022 12:20pm
Worst news in a long time. My countryfolk, poor human beings, died. انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون
Reply Recommend 0
Kaleem ullah
Jan 08, 2022 12:20pm
Murree can be accessed by 4 roads only. Two from Islamabad, one from KP and one from Kashmir. PTI has govts in all of them. Could the administration not planned before this tragedy? Now they are putting in on tourists. Did they inform tourists about this potential tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
Jan 08, 2022 12:23pm
Why these people go to murree in wintertime?? They take their families with them children too.
Reply Recommend 0
Asad
Jan 08, 2022 12:24pm
Unbelievable! In this day and age. Where was the administration and the minister at night?????
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Jan 08, 2022 12:24pm
People are so ignorant here. Its record breaking snow falling in hilly stations yet daily thousands of people are flocking.
Reply Recommend 0
Miqbal ramgoobwala
Jan 08, 2022 12:25pm
Very sad to know in 70 years we have no sysrem
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Jan 08, 2022 12:28pm
Why didn’t the Met Department give and post adequate warnings on the roads prior to the storm? They could have closed the roadways at least.
Reply Recommend 0
AAR
Jan 08, 2022 12:36pm
this is what IK should concentrate on - put pressure on provinces to deliver on promises made, economic developments instead, he is concentrating on other things
Reply Recommend 0
Abrar
Jan 08, 2022 12:41pm
Now govt: ministers will see an opportunity to put blame on past 70 years
Reply Recommend 0
Alpha Ch
Jan 08, 2022 12:42pm
Local administrations and the federal government are responsible
Reply Recommend 0
Observer 2
Jan 08, 2022 12:52pm
@Fastrack, road is improved..but due to increase in population.more people are rushing to Murree ..and moneyed people are not travelling outside the country due to Covid and restrictions
Reply Recommend 0
Daud
Jan 08, 2022 12:55pm
@Kaleem ullah, Don't blame the government only. When will our people realize their civic responsibility??
Reply Recommend 0
MK
Jan 08, 2022 12:58pm
Was there no communication between highway police and interior ministry to timely update about unprecedented traffic inflow? This delayed decision of barring vehicles from going towards hills was too late…. Heads must roll…..
Reply Recommend 0
Basharat
Jan 08, 2022 12:58pm
The cause is population growth. Please control the population. The country is not huge enough to accommodate 220 million people. Pakistan needs to enforce 2 child policy like China. 3 child policy maximum.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawaja
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
Imran khan talks about tourism all the time — Pakistan cannot even handle domestic tourism, forget attracting international tourists Pathetic administration and hopeless governance by Pakistani government
Reply Recommend 0
Always Pokhtoon
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
Very pathetic!
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
Jan 08, 2022 01:01pm
RIP
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debating seniority
Updated 08 Jan 2022

Debating seniority

IT is a moment to celebrate. Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s nomination to the Supreme Court marks the first time in our...
08 Jan 2022

Aviation relief

THAT the global aviation watchdog ICAO has cleared the Civil Aviation Authority of significant safety concerns after...
08 Jan 2022

Unvaccinated Djokovic

A COURT hearing against the Australian government on Monday is likely to decide Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open...
Border with Afghanistan
Updated 07 Jan 2022

Border with Afghanistan

If some ways can be found to address the concerns of Kabul then Pakistan should make that attempt with a positive attitude.
07 Jan 2022

Importing urea

THE government’s decision to import urea from China should help curb market volatility at a time when wheat ...
07 Jan 2022

Taxing renewable energy

THE imposition of 17pc sales tax on solar energy equipment, as proposed in the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, ...