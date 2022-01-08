Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 08, 2022

Taliban issue posters ordering women to cover up

AFPPublished January 8, 2022 - Updated January 8, 2022 09:37am
A sticker reading ‘According to Sharia, Muslim women must wear the Hijab (head covering)’ is seen on the window of a shop in Kabul.—AFP
A sticker reading ‘According to Sharia, Muslim women must wear the Hijab (head covering)’ is seen on the window of a shop in Kabul.—AFP

KABUL: The Taliban’s religious police have put up posters around the capital Kabul ordering Afghan women to cover up, an official said on Friday, the latest in a string of creeping restrictions.

The poster, which includes an image of the face-covering burqa, was slapped on cafes and shops this week by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

Since returning to power in August, the Taliban have increasingly curtailed freedoms — particularly those of women and girls.

“According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab,” the poster reads, referring to the practice of covering up. A spokesman for the ministry, responsible for enforcing the Taliban’s interpretation of Islamic law, confirmed on Friday that it was behind the orders.

“If someone does not follow it, it does not mean she will be punished or beaten, it’s just encouragement for Muslim women to follow Sharia law,” Sadeq Akif Muhajir said.

In Kabul, women already cover their hair with headscarves, though some wear modest western clothing.

Outside of the capital the burqa, which became mandatory for women under the Taliban’s first regime in the 1990s, has remained common.

“What they’re trying to do is to spread fear among the people,” a university student and women’s rights advocate, who did not want to be identified, said.

“The first time I saw the posters I was really petrified, I thought maybe (the Taliban) will start beating me. They want me to wear a burqa and look like nothing, I would never do that.”

The Taliban, desperate for international recognition to allow funding flows to reopen to the war-wracked country, have so far refrained from issuing national policies.

Instead, they have published guidance for men and women that has varied from province to province.

“This is not good. 100 per cent, this will create fear,” said Shahagha Noori, the supervisor of a Kabul restaurant where the poster had been put up by the Taliban.

“I think if the Taliban get international recognition, then they will start to enforce it.”

Published in Dawn, January 8th, 2022

Afghan War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shahveer
Jan 08, 2022 09:41am
I ask the Taliban, How about try to feed them first? So called Rulers of Afghanistan. Ignorant and lost.
Reply Recommend 0
Noor. Eng
Jan 08, 2022 09:43am
Afghan government is trying to undo the damage the US occupation has caused to the Afghan culture and traditions.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
Jan 08, 2022 09:44am
Very good step. If women starts covering , half of the crimes will be resolved.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Jan 08, 2022 09:50am
Nothing surprising for the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Jan 08, 2022 09:52am
These poor women are not allowed to work, seek education and desperate for food to feed their family - covering up is the least of their worries.
Reply Recommend 0
Taliban khan
Jan 08, 2022 09:53am
They must have learnt from imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jan 08, 2022 09:53am
Dear Taliban , provide security , fair conditions for farmers , workers and businesses to flourish and everyone will follow what you propose happily .
Reply Recommend 0
Timo2
Jan 08, 2022 09:55am
Wrong posters wrong message. Although new taliban want to show a soft image but their such posters are doing the exact opposite. Rather than winning hearts they are creating more resentment. They need some really good creative concept writers in their Shura. Rather than shifting focus from more pressing matters facing them they are digressing and focusing more on non issues. They need some enlightened people in their Shura.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Debating seniority
Updated 08 Jan 2022

Debating seniority

IT is a moment to celebrate. Justice Ayesha A. Malik’s nomination to the Supreme Court marks the first time in our...
08 Jan 2022

Aviation relief

THAT the global aviation watchdog ICAO has cleared the Civil Aviation Authority of significant safety concerns after...
08 Jan 2022

Unvaccinated Djokovic

A COURT hearing against the Australian government on Monday is likely to decide Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open...
Border with Afghanistan
Updated 07 Jan 2022

Border with Afghanistan

If some ways can be found to address the concerns of Kabul then Pakistan should make that attempt with a positive attitude.
07 Jan 2022

Importing urea

THE government’s decision to import urea from China should help curb market volatility at a time when wheat ...
07 Jan 2022

Taxing renewable energy

THE imposition of 17pc sales tax on solar energy equipment, as proposed in the Finance Supplementary Bill, 2021, ...