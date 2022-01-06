Dawn Logo

JCP approves Justice Ayesha Malik's elevation to Supreme Court

Nasir IqbalPublished January 6, 2022 - Updated January 6, 2022 06:46pm
This file photo shows Justice Ayesha Malik. — DawnNewsTV
The Judicial Com­mis­sion of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved the elevation of Lahore High Court Justice Ayesha A. Malik to the Supreme Court, which will make her the country's first-ever woman judge to sit on the apex court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed chaired the JCP meeting during which Justice Malik's elevation was approved by a majority of five votes against four, an informed source told Dawn.

This is the second time that the JCP held a meeting to decide on Justice Malik's elevation. A lack of consensus during an extended meeting of the JCP on Sept 9 last year had forced the commission to reject her elevation.

During that meeting, four members of the eight-member JCP had opposed the proposal to elevate Justice Malik – the fourth most senior judge of the LHC – while an equal number had supported it.

At the time, the Supreme Court Bar Association President Abdul Latif Afridi had called a countrywide protest to express anger over, what the legal fraternity perceived, disregard to the seniority principle in the appointment of judges to the apex court.

The same criticism was levelled this time as well, with the legal fraternity calling on the chief justice to postpone Thursday’s JCP meeting. In case the meeting was not called off, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and all bar associations said they would boycott all court proceedings, from the superior judiciary to the lower courts.

Meanwhile, reactions poured in from all quarters as netizens, politicians and lawyers congratulated Justice Malik on her nomination.

Legal adviser for the International Commission of Jurists, Reema Omer, said that Justice Malik's presence would enrich the apex court in "many ways" in addition to "finally bringing a woman’s perspective to the highest court of Pakistan that has shockingly been missing for 74 years."

She added that much work needed to be done to ensure that such nominations were not at the "whim of the current chief justice of the day".

"Impediments such as opacity and lack of criteria in appointments process, an all-men judicial commission, and sexism in the legal community continue to exclude women from the judiciary," she said.

Director of Bolo Bhi, an advocacy forum for digital rights, Usama Khilji, expressed the hope that many more women would make it to the "top corridors of decision-making" in Pakistan.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari called it an important and defining moment in the country's history.

Journalist Maria Memon simply said: "History has been made."

Lawyer Usama Khawar said that he wanted at least half of the judges at the apex court to be women.

Seniority not legal requirement, nor convention, says Women in Law Pakistan

Earlier this week, the Women in Law Pakistan initiative issued a statement with respect to the seniority debate on Justice Malik's appointment, saying the idea that seniority is a legal requirement is a myth and “there is no requirement in law and Constitution to appoint the senior most judge to the Supreme Court”.

The initiative stated that “at least 41 times judges have been appointed to the Supreme Court without them being most senior. There is, therefore, no such custom either. ‘Seniority’, is at best a mere demand of some members of the Bars at the moment and has no legal basis.”

The initiative made a reference to Article 175-A(3) of the Constitution of Pakistan which “speaks of seniority only in relation to the appointment of the Chief Justice of Pakistan”, adding that as per Article 177 (2) of the Constitution, to be eligible for appointment as a judge of Supreme Court, a person must: be a citizen of Pakistan; been a judge of the HC for five years, or been an advocate of the HC for 15 years.

“Absence of the words, ‘the most senior’ in Article 177 for appointment of Judges of the SC shows that seniority of a Judge in the High Court is not an essential condition for their appointment as a Judge of the SC.”

The initiative added that “seniority as an interim measure will halt conversation for holistic reforms actually needed for greater transparency and representation”.

Saleem
Jan 06, 2022 06:23pm
I don’t know if this is good or not. But I pray that Pakistan can stay true to its founding principles.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Jan 06, 2022 06:29pm
Congratulations to Justice Ayesha to become first woman in history of Pakistan to become judge of supreme Court of Pakistan. Thank you Chief justice of Pakistan as well to stand against Pakistan bar who opposes her nomination
Reply Recommend 0
Waqar
Jan 06, 2022 06:31pm
Congratulations Justice Malik. Hope you will work to empower women and to bring equality to all Pakistani.
Reply Recommend 0
Zarar Malik
Jan 06, 2022 06:31pm
Excellent. Justice malik has an outstanding reputation and justice in Pakistan will be much easier to getwith her in the Supreme Court.
Reply Recommend 0
Ghaznavi
Jan 06, 2022 06:36pm
Let’s hope she does a better job than men have so far.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Jan 06, 2022 06:43pm
Congratulations. Good sign.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2022 06:43pm
Why are so-called feminists silent at lawyers' disregard to a womans merit? Because both groups are controlled by the same powers.
Reply Recommend 0
Agha Asad Raza
Jan 06, 2022 06:45pm
Excellent decision. Well done!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jan 06, 2022 06:45pm
Stay strong Ayesha. A danger to the status-quo Faiz Isa saved by a shameless 6-4 split verdict from fellow judges.
Reply Recommend 0
Taj Ahmad
Jan 06, 2022 06:45pm
Congrats to Justice Ayesha Malik, wishing you all success and long life in your new job, my believe, Women in Pakistan can do a better job in all field specially in Justice system of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Commentman
Jan 06, 2022 06:46pm
Hope she doesn't give future PM Maryam Nawaz a tough time, few years down the line.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jan 06, 2022 06:51pm
Positive and healthy for our judiciary. Promotion based on intelligence! Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Abbas (UK)
Jan 06, 2022 06:53pm
Really proud to see a daughter of Pakistan reaching one of the highest levels of judiciary. She will be a role model many of our sisters within the legal and judicial profession. Well done !
Reply Recommend 0
Zubair
Jan 06, 2022 06:55pm
Congratulations to Justice Ayesha. This is a truly historic day in our country.
Reply Recommend 0
khaleeq
Jan 06, 2022 06:55pm
Great work of JCP, and congratulations to Justice Aisha Malik. I hope she will be a great and honest Judge of SC of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Jan 06, 2022 06:56pm
Excellent. This makes me so happy. All the best to the trailblazer.
Reply Recommend 0
Jigen
Jan 06, 2022 07:01pm
Let’s see if she can send the corrupt people to jail. I think not
Reply Recommend 0
Manzoor Ahmed
Jan 06, 2022 07:03pm
Congratulations to Justice Ayesha for befitting the first lady judge in the history of Pakistan in the Supreme Court of Pakistan. This is a big change against some corrupt members who opposed this new light in our legal system.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Jan 06, 2022 07:06pm
Now the black-coat mafia will get to work against her nomination.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Jan 06, 2022 07:09pm
Congratulations. Excellent News.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Jan 06, 2022 07:12pm
Hope she is more fearless than the men judges in issuing out true justice to the political elite.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Jan 06, 2022 07:18pm
Fantastic ....
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Jan 06, 2022 07:25pm
It’s the speedy justice to citizens what matters the most, elevation of a woman is an added plus!
Reply Recommend 0
Azhar Jamil
Jan 06, 2022 07:30pm
Justice is our merit, just!
Reply Recommend 0

