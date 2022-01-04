Weather turns chilly as Karachi sees second spell of winter rain

The temperature in Karachi dropped on Tuesday as the metropolitan city witnessed its second spell of winter showers.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data compiled till 8pm, the most amount of rainfall was recorded in Quaidabad (5.5mm), followed by PAF Faisal Base (2mm) and Gulshan-i-Hadeed (2mm).

Rainfall recorded in other areas is as follows: Jinnah Terminal (1.8mm), MOS old airport area (1.5mm), University Road/Met Complex (1.2mm), PAF Masroor Base (1mm), Nazimabad (1mm), North Karachi (0.8mm), DHA Phase 2 (0.6mm), Surjani Town (1.2mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (0.6mm) and Orangi Town (0.2mm).

The department added that rainfall was not recorded in Kemari and Saadi Town.

Meanwhile, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab shared a video of himself touring the city in a car. "Just came out for a visit to Shahrea Faisal, PECHS and Bahadurabad. Roads so far have been clear. Will keep everyone posted," he said.

Citizens, on the other hand, were more than a little excited at the second spell of winter rain while #karachirain was also trending on Twitter.

"As predicted, rain is here. More rainfall has been predicted for tonight and tomorrow. Stay safe and enjoy soup," said Dawn News reporter Abdul Ghaffar.

Geo News reporter Amin Anwar shared a video of the rainfall from the Karachi Press Club.

Cricketer Aarish Ali Khan also urged citizens to be safe. "Enjoy and pray for those who don't have shelter," he said.

'Widespread rains, thunderstorms' expected in Karachi, other areas of Sindh

On Sunday, the PMD predicted "widespread rain and thunderstorms" in Karachi and other parts of Sindh between Jan 4 (today) and 7 (Friday) under a new weather system that entered northern Balochistan on Monday.

“A strong westerly wave has entered north Balochistan that will gradually spread over the central and upper parts of Sindh and then the whole country.

“Under the influence of this system, widespread rain-thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely to occur in the districts of Dadu, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Karachi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot and Tharparkar from Jan 4 to Jan 7,” the Met department stated in its advisory.