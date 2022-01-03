Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | January 03, 2022

Peshawar court orders probe against SHO for manhandling constable

Bureau ReportPublished January 3, 2022 - Updated January 3, 2022 10:57am

PESHAWAR: A local court has directed the capital city police officer to conduct an inquiry into allegations by a constable that a station house officer had manhandled him and his uncle and also registered a fake case against them.

Additional district and sessions judge Mohammad Tahir Aurangzeb directed the CCPO to probe the matter under section 118 (misconduct by a police officer) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act, 2017, and also provide right of hearing to both the parties.

The judge, in his capacity as Justice of Peace under section 22-A of CrPC, also directed the Badhbher police station SHO Tahseenullah to submit a reply to an application filed by constable Raees Khan, seeking legal action against him for allegedly manhandling the applicant and also registering a concocted case against him.

The judge fixed Jan 5 for the next hearing of the case.

The applicant’s counsel stated that on Dec 29 an uncle of the applicant, namely Rehan Gul, was summoned to the police station. He stated when the applicant came to know about that he also visited the police station and inquired about the reason for keeping his uncle in confinement.

He stated that as the official concerned at the police station declined to inform the applicant about the reason for keeping Rehan in confinement, he waited for the SHO.

However, he alleged the SHO instead of giving him any information manhandled him and his uncle and also registered a case against them.

He stated that an FIR was registered against them under section 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of PPC.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2022

