Bid foiled to smuggle Rs7.2m urea from Chaman

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished January 2, 2022 - Updated January 2, 2022 09:43am

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs Appraisement, Quetta, seized illegal urea fertiliser worth Rs7.2 million being smuggled to Afghanistan, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Upon receiving a tip-off about a vehicle carrying urea to Afghanistan from Chaman in the garb of fresh vegetables, the assistant collector at Custom House, Chaman, formed a team to ensure an effective execution of the information.

An examination of the vehicle — a 10-wheeler truck — led to the recovery of urea concealed under the cover load of potatoes. A total of 480 bags of urea, each weighing 50kg, were concealed under 80 gunny bags of potatoes. The total value of the seizure was Rs7.2m.

An FIR against the exporters and clearing agent has already been lodged and one person has been arrested. Further investigation is under way to unearth all those involved in the case.

“All the export consignments are being closely monitored… [The] Federal Board of Revenue is following a policy of zero tolerance against smuggling and thereby has increased vigilance and surveillance of cargo movement across the border,” the press release said.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2022

Hawk
Jan 02, 2022 11:00am
This is the main cause of shortage of urea, wheat and sugar in Pakistan.
Murad Mahal
Jan 02, 2022 11:33am
Destination Afghanistan? Really? Afghanistan has so much money?
