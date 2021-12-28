Police begin murder probe into ‘accidental’ death of two sisters in Lahore

LAHORE: Following inquiries into the death of two elderly women from severe burns in Green Town, the police have registered a murder case against unidentified suspect(s).

A couple of days back, Naheed Anjum and her sister Durr-e-Shahwar were found dead with severe burns under mysterious circumstances at their house in Sector C of Township.

As per initial reports, the two sisters in their 70s, who were alone in the house, had suffered serious burns when a fire accidentally broke out in a room, leaving them dead on the spot.

A police official said the investigators traced some mysterious activities of a person said to be a relative of the deceased women.

He said the police inquiries suggested that the suspect had visited the house on the day of the incident.

Women’s brother Yousuf also expressed his doubt regarding the circumstances of his sisters’ death.

In the light of the investigation report, the police lodged a murder against unidentified killer(s).

