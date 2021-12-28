Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 28, 2021

Police begin murder probe into ‘accidental’ death of two sisters in Lahore

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 28, 2021 - Updated December 28, 2021 10:53am

LAHORE: Following inquiries into the death of two elderly women from severe burns in Green Town, the police have registered a murder case against unidentified suspect(s).

A couple of days back, Naheed Anjum and her sister Durr-e-Shahwar were found dead with severe burns under mysterious circumstances at their house in Sector C of Township.

As per initial reports, the two sisters in their 70s, who were alone in the house, had suffered serious burns when a fire accidentally broke out in a room, leaving them dead on the spot.

A police official said the investigators traced some mysterious activities of a person said to be a relative of the deceased women.

He said the police inquiries suggested that the suspect had visited the house on the day of the incident.

Women’s brother Yousuf also expressed his doubt regarding the circumstances of his sisters’ death.

In the light of the investigation report, the police lodged a murder against unidentified killer(s).

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

28 Dec 2021

Flight of the dollar

THE Pakistani rupee is expected to end a turbulent year on a depressing note as one of the world’s ...
IHK ‘encounters’
Updated 28 Dec 2021

IHK ‘encounters’

The international community must let India know that the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris cannot be ignored.
28 Dec 2021

Corporal punishment

IT is deplorable that the practice of disciplining the young in the country should be guided by antiquated notions ...
Updated 27 Dec 2021

Climate of bigotry

IT is a conversation that must take place if extremism is not to consume Pakistani society from within, but is the...
27 Dec 2021

PTI reorganisation

PRIME Minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve his party’s organisational structure across the country after...
27 Dec 2021

Stinking seas

THE inability of Karachi — read: successive provincial governments or municipal bodies — to clean up its own...