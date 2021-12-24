Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2021

Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labour

ReutersPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 24, 2021 01:54pm
US President Joe Biden speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, US, December 21. — Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, US, December 21. — Reuters

US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law legislation that bans imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about forced labour, the White House said, provoking an angry Chinese condemnation.

The Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act is part of the US pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uighur Muslim minority, which Washington has labelled genocide.

The bill passed Congress this month after lawmakers reached a compromise between House and Senate versions.

Key to the legislation is a "rebuttable presumption" that assumes all goods from Xinjiang, where Beijing has established detention camps for Uighurs and other Muslim groups, are made with forced labour. It bars imports unless it can be proven otherwise.

Some goods — such as cotton, tomatoes, and polysilicon used in solar-panel manufacturing — are designated "high priority" for enforcement action.

China denies abuses in Xinjiang, a major cotton producer that also supplies much of the world's materials for solar panels.

Its Washington embassy said the act "ignores the truth and maliciously slanders the human rights situation in Xinjiang".

"This is a severe violation of international law and norms of international relations, and a gross interference in China's internal affairs. China strongly condemns and firmly rejects it," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in an emailed statement.

He said China "would respond further in light of the development of the situation", but did not elaborate.

Nury Turkel, Uighur-American vice chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, told Reuters this month the bill's effectiveness would depend on the willingness of Biden's administration to ensure it is effective, especially when companies seek waivers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Biden's approval of the law  underscored  the "United States' commitment to combatting forced labour, including in the context of the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang."

"The State Department  is committed to working  with Congress  and our interagency partners to continue addressing forced labour in Xinjiang  and to strengthen international action against this egregious violation of human rights," he said in a statement.

One of the bill's co-authors, Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley, said it was necessary to "send a resounding and unequivocal message against genocide and slave labour."

"Now ... we can finally ensure that American consumers and businesses can buy goods without inadvertent complicity in China's horrific human rights abuses," he said in a statement.

In its final days in January, the Trump administration announced a ban on all Xinjiang cotton and tomato products.

The US Customs and Border Protection agency estimated then that about $9 billion of cotton products and $10 million of tomato products were imported from China in the past year.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Lostrack
Dec 24, 2021 02:36pm
US a non Islamic country has done more for Muslims than all OIC combined. Hope everyone can see through OICs hypocrisy.
Reply Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Dec 24, 2021 02:40pm
Now will Pakistan do the same?
Reply Recommend 0
Umair
Dec 24, 2021 02:47pm
Great work. Please ban goods from all other occupied territories.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The caste problem in Pakistan

The caste problem in Pakistan

One often hears refrain that there is no such thing as caste in Pakistan, this rhetoric is completely out of touch with reality.

Opinion

Editorial

24 Dec 2021

More powers for FBR

THE government’s move to seek additional punitive powers for tax collectors against retail businesses that are...
24 Dec 2021

Report on terrorism

Threat posed to region by violent extremist outfits has grown more complex since fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.
24 Dec 2021

Kashmiri activist’s arrest

A CALL by UN rights experts to immediately release a detained Kashmiri activist has once again underscored the ...
23 Dec 2021

Industry’s gas woes

BONA FIDE textile and clothing exporters have started suffering production losses as the row between the industry ...
Flawed wars
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Flawed wars

THE destructive US interventions and regime-change missions, particularly in the Muslim world, over the last few...
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Acquittal falsely obtained

THE trial of the accused in the Sahiwal incident never met the ends of justice. That fact was as clear as the broad...