Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 24, 2021

After Pfizer, Merck's at-home antiviral Covid-19 pill gets US authorisation

ReutersPublished December 24, 2021 - Updated December 24, 2021 12:09am
An experimental Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP is seen in this file photo. — Reuters/File
An experimental Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP is seen in this file photo. — Reuters/File

The US on Thursday authorised Merck & Co's antiviral pill for Covid-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving a broader go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Merck's drug, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, could be used when other authorised treatments are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

The drug, molnupiravir, was developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and shown to reduce hospitalisations and deaths by around 30 per cent in a clinical trial of high-risk individuals early in the course of the illness.

The authorisation allows the use of the drug for mild-to-moderate Covid-19 and along with the Pfizer pill, it could be an important tool against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, which is now dominant in the US.

Pfizer's drug, Paxlovid, was authorised on Wednesday for people aged 12 and older and has shown to be nearly 90pc effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to trial data.

The FDA says some patients should avoid Pfizer two-drug regimen because it includes an older antiviral called ritonavir that is known to have interactions with some other prescription medicines. It is also not recommended for people with severe kidney issues.

Merck plans to ship hundreds of thousands of treatment courses in coming days and one million over the next few weeks. Pfizer plans to ship about 250,000 courses in the next month.

Availability of other treatments is the first consideration for doctors thinking of prescribing Merck's treatment, according to Patrizia Cavazzoni, the director of FDA's Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The FDA has authorised intravenous treatments, mostly for hospital use, called monoclonal antibodies but availability is limited and efficacy against the Omicron variant is lower.

FDA official John Farley said during a press briefing that GlaxoSmithKline's and Vir Biotech's antibody drug — which has been shown to work against Omicron — is expected to be in short supply this winter.

Merck said that its treatment had advantages over the Pfizer pill.

“It doesn't require any second drug to boost its efficacy, and you can give it in a variety of special patient populations, including people who have significant issues with liver function or kidney function,” Nick Kartsonis, Merck's senior vice president of clinical research for vaccines and infectious diseases, told Reuters.

Read: The era of anti-Covid pills begins

Merck's drug is not authorised for use in patients younger than 18 because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth, the FDA said. The pill is not recommended for use during pregnancy, the agency added.

The agency advised that men of reproductive potential use a reliable method of birth control during treatment with molnupiravir, and for at least three months after the final dose.

The drug is meant to be taken twice a day — four pills each time — for five days, making a full treatment course of 40 pills.

The treatment was priced at about $700 per course in a deal with the US government for up to 5m courses.

The US government has ordered 10m courses of the Pfizer drug at a price of $530 per course compares to the deal with Merck for as many as 5m courses of molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course.

Paul Schaper, Merck's head of global public policy, said the company will ship hundreds of thousands of treatment within several days and million courses of treatment within several weeks in the US.

Merck has said molnupiravir, which helps prevent the virus from replicating, should be effective against any variant, including the new Omicron variant.

Coronavirus
World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

23 Dec 2021

Industry’s gas woes

BONA FIDE textile and clothing exporters have started suffering production losses as the row between the industry ...
Flawed wars
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Flawed wars

THE destructive US interventions and regime-change missions, particularly in the Muslim world, over the last few...
Updated 23 Dec 2021

Acquittal falsely obtained

THE trial of the accused in the Sahiwal incident never met the ends of justice. That fact was as clear as the broad...
22 Dec 2021

Rude shock for PTI

The PTI that ruled KP for nearly eight and half years has ended up getting a bloody nose from no less a rival than the JUI-F.
PM on education
Updated 22 Dec 2021

PM on education

When it comes to women’s rights, there have been too many instances when he has taken a position that is controversial.
22 Dec 2021

Nato-Russia tensions

WHILE the Sino-US confrontation has revived memories of the Cold War, the tense stand-off between Nato and Russia is...