Autopsy confirms Nazim Jokhio bludgeoned to death

KARACHI: The final autopsy report of Nazim Jokhio has confirmed that he was died of cardiac arrest caused by “violent impacts of hard and blunt objects”.

Young Jhokhi was tortured to death at the hands of influential people for stopping their foreign guests from hunting houbara bustard near his village in Thatta district.

The report from the office of the additional police surgeon came up with the conclusion after analysing of body samples and chemical examination, which took weeks to get finalised. It also carried brief details of the samples analysed by the doctors to determine the cause of death.

“On the basis of the examination of the victim’s chemical analysis and histopathology reports, death occurred due to vasovagal inhibition/ shock which led to sudden and fatal cardiac standstill caused by violent impacts of hard and blunt objects,” said the report.

Only on Tuesday, the police filed a charge sheet against 22 suspects, including two sitting lawmakers of the Pakistan Peoples Party and their two foreign guests, in the Jokhio murder case.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2021