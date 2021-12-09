Nazim Jokhio died from torture at MPA farmhouse, IO tells court

KARACHI: Police informed a court on Wednesday that young Nazim Jokhio was tortured to death during alleged illegal detention at the farmhouse of Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Jam Awais.

An interim investigation report was submitted by the investigating officer of the case, Muhammad Siraj Lashari, before a judicial magistrate (Malir).

Nazim Sajawal Jokhio’s tortured body was found at a Malir farmhouse, said to be owned by MPA Awais, last month.

Initially, his brother Afzal Jokhio had nominated MPA Awais and MNA Jam Abdul Karim for being involved in the murder of the 27-year-old victim, who had earned the ire of the influential when tried to prevent their guests from hunting houbara bustard in Thatta district.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, the IO submitted in the report that the sample of blood found on a quilt and bed in the room of the private guard’s of the lawmaker on the premises of his farmhouse had matched with those of the victim during a chemical analysis.

He further stated that no traces of poisoning were found during the post-mortem examination of the victim, adding that the sticks used to beat him had also been recovered.

However, the IO said forensic reports were still awaited and requested for time to enable him to collect and submit the final investigation report in court.

Counsel for complainant Afzal Jokhio informed the judge that two suspects — MNA Jam Abdul Karim and Niaz Salar, who were already on bail — had purportedly fled abroad, adding that according to rumours they had escaped to Saudi Arabia or Dubai.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2021