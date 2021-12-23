Dawn Logo

ATC seeks forensic evidence in sedition case against PTM leaders

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 23, 2021 - Updated December 23, 2021 10:30am

KARACHI: An antiterrorism court has directed the investigating officer of a sedition case against leaders and workers of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) to produce witnesses and forensic evidence.

Police had booked PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNAs Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar along with others for allegedly inciting the public to wage a war against the state by delivering provocative speeches against security forces at a rally held in Sohrab Goth on Dec 6, 2020.

The ATC-XII judge, who is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, directed the IO to submit forensic evidence, including alleged voice messages of the accused on Jan 6, 2022.

Also read: MNA Ali Wazir, 10 others indicted for sedition

The IO was also told to produce prosecution witnesses for recording their testimonies on the next date.

In November, the court had indicted MNA Wazir along with 10 other PTM leaders for sedition. However, all of them denied charges and opted to contest the case.

According to the prosecution, Sohrab Goth SHO Riaz Ahmed Bhutto had received information that 11 PTM leaders along with 1,800-2,000 members and supporters of the PTM in an open ground opposite Al-Asif Square were preparing for a gathering without getting requisite permission from the department concerned.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2021

