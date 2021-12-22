'Writing on the wall': Safdar claims Junaid to follow in family's footsteps and join politics

PML-N leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar has said that his and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, will follow in the family's footsteps and become a politician.

He made the remark while speaking to reporters outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

When asked about the possibility of Junaid entering politics, he said: "This is the writing on the wall that he will go into politics. A lawyer's son becomes a lawyer, a doctor's son becomes a doctor, a pir's (spiritual leader) son becomes his successor and he (Junaid) is from a family of politicians."

The PML-N leader added that Junaid, at the age of three, used to hug PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and cry while the latter was incarcerated in Attock Fort after his government was toppled in 1999.

It was evident then that Junaid would "serve [the slogan of] 'vote to izzat do' (give respect to vote) and the Constitution of Pakistan", Safdar said.

"That is why he is becoming a barrister," he continued.

Asked whether Junaid would start his political career from Lahore or Mansehra, where Safdar hails from, the PML-N leader said, "He is Pakistan's son. He may start from wherever he wishes."

Junaid has recently been in the headlines for his extravagant weddings events in Pakistan earlier this month. While he has primarily remained out of the spotlight, he made the news in 2018 after being briefly detained by London police following a clash with protesters outside Avenfield House.

On Tuesday, Safdar was also asked when Nawaz, who is currently in London, would return to Pakistan. "If my father-in-law coming back would bring the [value of] the dollar down to Rs100, I will bring him back in a plane [the next] morning," he replied.

He also commented on the recently held local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the ruling PTI's performance was dismal.

"Vote to ko izzat milgayi hai (the mandate of people has been respected)," he said, adding that those who used to make calls to influence court decisions had been exposed.

"It is a big victory for the people that [the opposition parties] have won the elections amid thick fog," he added, without explaining the statement.