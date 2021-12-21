Dawn Logo

Abid Ali 'feeling better' after complaining of chest pain while batting during match in Karachi

Abdul GhaffarPublished December 21, 2021 - Updated December 21, 2021 01:58pm
A photo of cricketer Abid Ali. — Abid Ali Twitter
Test cricketer Abid Ali was taken to a hospital in Karachi on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex.

The 34-year-old batsman was batting for the Punjab side on the final day of the match when he felt the discomfort. He underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG) at the hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

A PCB official later told Dawn.com that Abid had felt pain in the "shoulder area" and experienced "uneasiness and heaviness".

He underwent precautionary medical tests and all his "initial reports were clear", the official said, adding that the cricketer was "feeling better" not experiencing any pain anymore.

Abid, who is from Lahore, was in superb form recently during the two-match Test series in Bangladesh. He had top scored in both the innings of the opening Test against the Tigers. That coupled with his 39 in the only innings of the second Test had earned him player of the series honour.

Harry
Dec 21, 2021 01:23pm
Hope it was just some muscle pain. Get well soon champion.
