Abid Ali diagnosed with heart condition after complaining of chest pain during Karachi match

Test cricketer Abid Ali was diagnosed with a case of "acute coronary syndrome" on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain during a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab at UBL Sports Complex in Karachi.

The 34-year-old batsman was batting for the Punjab side on the final day of the match when he felt the discomfort. He was taken to a hospital in the metropolitan city where he underwent an electrocardiogram (ECG).

In a statement issued later in the day, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab's second innings after complaining of chest pain.

"He was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of acute coronary syndrome. He is under the care of the consultant cardiologist who is liaising with the PCB medical team regarding further treatment," the cricket board said.

"He is currently stable. It is requested to respect his and the family's privacy at this time," the PCB said.

Earlier, a PCB official told Dawn.com that Abid had felt pain in the "shoulder area" and experienced "uneasiness and heaviness".

The PCB official had said that Abid underwent precautionary medical tests and all his "initial reports were clear". He said that the cricketer was "feeling better" and not experiencing any pain anymore.

Abid, who is from Lahore, was in superb form recently during the two-match Test series in Bangladesh. He had top scored in both the innings of the opening Test against the Tigers. That coupled with his 39 in the only innings of the second Test had earned him player of the series honour.