Today's Paper | December 20, 2021

Over 5,000 security officials deployed in capital as OIC delegates expected to leave today

Ikram JunaidiPublished December 20, 2021 - Updated December 20, 2021 08:44am
The weekly bazaar in H-9 has been closed under security arrangements for the OIC conference in Islamabad on Sunday. — Online
The weekly bazaar in H-9 has been closed under security arrangements for the OIC conference in Islamabad on Sunday. — Online

ISLAMABAD: Over 5,000 officials of law enforcement agencies and intelligence services have been deputed in the federal capital for the security of 70 delegates from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member and non-member states and international organisations who are expected to leave the capital city on Monday.

The delegates, 20 led by foreign ministers, reached Islamabad to attend the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers called by Saudi Arabia.

The goal of the summit was to convince the countries to support people of Afghanistan and avoid chances of humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country.

Initially, the district administration had considered suspending mobile phone service in the city from Dec 17 to 19.

However, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that the service will not be suspended as it would have made media coverage of the summit difficult.

The picture shows the deserted Jinnah Avenue. — Online
The picture shows the deserted Jinnah Avenue. — Online

However, Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to declare a public holiday in the capital on Monday (today) due to movement and security of the delegations who will be departing from the city on Monday.

A police official requesting not to be quoted said over 5,000 officials of the army, police, Rangers, Frontier Corps, Anti-Terrorism Squad, Rescue 15 and Islamabad Traffic Police will be deployed to ensure safe return of the delegates.

“After declaring a public holiday on Monday, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued a notification that all educational institutions in the capital will remain closed. Similarly, majority of offices will also remain closed and there will be very thin traffic in the city,” he said.

The capital police have already cancelled leaves of all its officials and directed them to report on duty.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2021

Comments (1)
Justice
Dec 20, 2021 09:15am
Who is paying for expensive OIC meet that Pakistan can barely afford? Big National financial burden. Only rich countries like USA can afford to spend this king of money for the business that is not our own.
Reply Recommend 0

