Capital to observe holidays till Monday under security for OIC meeting

ISLAMABAD: The capital administration has declared a local holiday in Islamabad on Dec 18 and 20 as part of security for Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting, sources told Dawn.

Besides, the administration also decided against suspending mobile phone services, the sources said.

Furthermore, all public and private educational institutions within Rawalpindi city will remain closed on Monday (Dec 20). However, this holiday notification will not apply to institutions located in the cantonment area.

Talking to journalists after attending a meeting in connection with security arrangements for delegates of the OIC Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed confirmed that the capital administration have declared a local holiday in the capital on Dec 18 and 20 .

Mobile phone services not to be suspended

He said after consultation with all attached departments of the ministry, including the police, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and armed forces, it was decided that mobile phone services in the capital will not be suspended. The decision was made after concerns about this were raised in the foreign media as suspension of mobile phone services would make it difficult to make contact with delegates, he added.

The minister further said that all departments were coordinating with each other and the best possible security services would be given to the visiting guests.

The prime minister will also be addressing participants of the conference.

Mr Ahmed also visited the Safe City Authority to attend a briefing about security arrangements for the conference.

Officials of the capital administration said a section of metro bus from Shaheed-i-Millat Secretariat to Pak Secretariat will remain closed from Dec 17 to 20 besides all hiking trails. This was mentioned in a notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat.

In a similar move, the Cabinet Division declared Monday (Dec 20) as a local holiday in Islamabad on account of the OIC conference. A press release issued by the division stated that all federal ministries/divisions along with their attached departments and other organisations/offices of the federal government located in Islamabad shall also remain closed on Monday.

Moreover, leaves of all officials of executive and ministerial staff of the capital police were cancelled and they have been directed to carry out their duties. An order in this regard was issued from the office of the inspector general of police (IGP), Islamabad.

The order stated that no officer or official shall be allowed leave till Dec 20, 2021, except in case of an extreme emergency.

As per the security plan, about 5,100 personnel of capital police, Pakistan Army, Rangers, and Frontier Corps (FC) are deployed in and around the Red Zone for security of the visiting delegates of OIC member countries, police said, adding the personnel will also provide security cover to delegates on the route from the airport to the Red Zone.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2021