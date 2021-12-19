Dawn Logo

2 killed, 4 injured in suicide attack on ANP vehicle in Bajaur

SirajuddinPublished December 19, 2021 - Updated December 19, 2021 03:02pm
This image shows rescue officials tending to the victims of a suicide attack in Bajaur tribal district on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Two people were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack on an Awami National Party (ANP) vehicle in Bajaur tribal district, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Bajaur District Police Office Samad Khan confirmed the casualties, adding that the blast occurred near the Pak-Afghan border in Sur Qamar area within Laghrey police station's limits.

He said that police and law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene following the blast.

The official dispelled the notion that the incident took place near a polling station where local government elections are underway.

He said that the site of the incident was a hilly area. "The suicide bomber suddenly appeared and blew himself up," he said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In November, two policemen were martyred in Bajaur after an improvised explosive device (IED) was triggered during a routine patrol. The police officers were deployed near Raghagan Dam when the IED got set off.

