Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 19, 2021

US lawmakers call for help to rebuild Afghan economy

Anwar IqbalPublished December 19, 2021 - Updated December 19, 2021 09:46am

WASHINGTON: Nine senior US lawmakers sent a letter to secretaries of state and treasury on Saturday, asking them to help rebuild Afghanistan’s failing economy and to unfreeze the country’s assets.

The appeal coincides with an OIC foreign ministers’ conference in Islamabad on Sunday to consider options for helping Afghanistan and to urge the Taliban to soften their policies. The United States and other Western nations have refused to deal with the Taliban government until it changes its policies.

The US is also attending the meeting and has sent its special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, to Islamabad. In a tweet posted on Saturday, Ambassador West noted that this “extraordinary session” of the OIC foreign ministers “focused on” the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and described Pakistan’s decision to call the meeting as an “important initiative”.

This is an “approach the US can take to help prevent a catastrophic collapse of Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy while not providing legitimacy to the Taliban,” the nine lawmakers wrote.

The letter is addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the signatories include the heads of three powerful House committees.

The lawmakers reminded the administration that they had the “responsibility to help the many million more who will stay to survive the winter, to feed their children, and to preserve what can be salvaged from the progress made during the last 20 years”.

Referring to a recent World Food Programme (WFP) report, the lawmakers pointed out that Afghanistan “is on the brink of economic collapse” as more than 18.4 million Afghans needed humanitarian assistance while 30 per cent of the population faced emergency or crisis-level food insecurity.

The letter includes four proposals: Releasing frozen Afghan assets of more than $9 billion to an appropriate UN agency, expanding sanction exemptions for international organisations dealing with Afghanistan, assisting multilateral organisations to pay salaries of essential workers, and allowing international financial institutions to “inject the necessary economic capital into Afghanistan to stave off the economic meltdown”.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2021

Afghan War
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

19 Dec 2021

Justice served

JUSTICE has finally been served in the high-profile murder nearly nine years ago of Perween Rahman, an ardent social...
Updated 19 Dec 2021

Gurgaon controversy

Muslims in India face a systematic wave of discrimination and disenfranchisement.
19 Dec 2021

Omicron threat

WITH cases of the Omicron variant spreading at “lightning speed” in Europe, according to the French prime...
Updated 18 Dec 2021

Promises to keep

CALM has once again descended on Gwadar city, which has been roiled by massive, month-long protests by citizens for...
18 Dec 2021

Suffocating the press

THE World Press Freedom Index Report 2021 compiled by Reporters Sans Frontières this week paints a dark and...
18 Dec 2021

Cricket and Covid

FOR Pakistan cricket and its fans, the joy of winning yet another series was tempered by the postponement of ...