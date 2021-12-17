Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2021

4 accused in Perween Rahman murder case awarded life imprisonment by Karachi anti-terrorism court

Naeem SahoutaraPublished December 17, 2021 - Updated December 17, 2021 08:49pm
This file photo shows Perween Rahman at her office. — Photo courtesy: Justice for Perween Rahman
This file photo shows Perween Rahman at her office. — Photo courtesy: Justice for Perween Rahman

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Friday awarded life imprisonment on two counts to four accused in the murder case of renowned rights activist Perween Rahman, who was shot dead in the metropolis in 2013.

Five people had been charged in the high-profile murder case, namely Abdul Raheem Swati and his son Mohammad Imran Swati, and three co-accused – Ayaz Shamzai alias Swati, Amjad Hussain Khan and Ahmed Khan alias Pappu Kashmiri.

The judge of the ATC-VII sentenced Abdul Raheem Swati, Ahmed Khan, Amjad Hussain Khan and Ayaz Swati to life imprisonment. All five of the accused were fined Rs200,000.

The fifth accused, Imran Swati, was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined an additional Rs200,000.

The court had reserved its verdict on October 15 after the court had recorded the evidence and final arguments in the eight-year-long trial.

However, the pronouncement of the verdict was postponed after the prosecutor had moved an application on Oct 28 for framing an amended charge against the accused for hatching a conspiracy to kill Rahman. The court had dismissed the application on Nov 25.

The murder

Rahman, who was heading the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) and had devoted her life to the development of impoverished neighbourhoods, was gunned down near her office in Orangi Town on March 13, 2013.

Read: Perween Rahman's murder: the great cover-up

Initially, a case for her murder was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Pirabad police station.

Later, Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, was added to the first information report on the basis of a judicial inquiry conducted by then-district and sessions judge (west) Ghulam Mustafa Memon on the orders of the Supreme Court.

In March, the ATC was told that Rahman had identified and named “land grabbers and extortionists” for trying to illegally occupy the land of the OPP's office in an interview recorded around 15 months before she was allegedly killed by the same group.

In the interview, Rahman had called Raheem Swati a “land grabber and extortionist” and stated that the latter wanted to illegally occupy the land of the OPP’s office, the charge sheet had stated.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Zak
Dec 17, 2021 08:16pm
The judge of the ATC-VII sentenced Abdul Raheem Swati, Ahmed Khan, Amjad Hussain Khan and Ayaz Swati to life imprisonment. They were also fined Rs200,000. This is not justice. It should have been death sentence and Rs 20 million each.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Lowe, I. Q.
Dec 17, 2021 08:21pm
Can we know what was the motive behind the murder?
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Dec 17, 2021 08:24pm
Speedy justice for sure.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Irfan
Dec 17, 2021 08:29pm
The state should make sure that none of them escapes from jail as it is not very uncommon in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Dec 17, 2021 08:30pm
Just the life imprisonment?
Reply Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Dec 17, 2021 08:30pm
Why life imprisonment? Why not death sentence?
Reply Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Dec 17, 2021 08:35pm
Crime and punishment
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Dec 2021

Monetary tightening

THE T-bill auction results on Wednesday underscore that the State Bank’s credibility is at its lowest point at the...
17 Dec 2021

Islamophobia envoy

OVER the past two decades, in the aftermath of 9/11 and the ensuing spread of transnational terrorism in the name of...
17 Dec 2021

Access to justice

MUCH has been said about Pakistanis’ lack of access to justice — and rightly so. From the convoluted workings of...
Updated 16 Dec 2021

East Pakistan lessons

An honest national debate is still pending on the eastern wing's separation so the mistakes of the past are not repeated.
Indelible memories
Updated 16 Dec 2021

Indelible memories

SOME tragedies are so soul-searing, so monumental, that their imprint remains permanently etched in the nation’s...
16 Dec 2021

Financial inclusion

IN the last few years, the State Bank has taken some important initiatives to reduce the large-scale financial...