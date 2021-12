COAS Bajwa, Nawaz inquire after Shujaat

LAHORE: Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, former premier Nawaz Sharif and former finance minister Ishaq Dar have telephoned Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and inquired after PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and prayed for his speedy recovery.

The army chief said May Allah grant complete recovery to Chaudhry Shujaat soon.

Speaking to Mr Elahi, Nawaz said he and Chaudhry Shujaat must meet him whenever they visited London.

Mr Elahi congratulated Nawaz on the marriage of his grandson, Junaid Safdar.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2021