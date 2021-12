NAROWAL: A young boy raped a seven-year-old girl near Daska tehsil.

‘M’, a resident of Wadala Sindhwan village near Daska, went to a shop to buy biscuits when a young boy from another village lured the girl to a nearby under-construction house and raped her. Locals gathered there when the girl raised hue and cry.

She was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital in a critical condition.

The Satrah police registered a case against the suspect.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2021