Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 10, 2021

Dawn photographer beaten up by Rangers in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished December 10, 2021 - Updated December 10, 2021 09:59am
A screengrab of a video showing Rangers beating Dawn photographer Faysal Mujeeb in Karachi on Thursday. — Imtiaz Ali
A screengrab of a video showing Rangers beating Dawn photographer Faysal Mujeeb in Karachi on Thursday. — Imtiaz Ali

KARACHI: Faysal Mujeeb, a photographer working for Dawn-White Star was manhandled by Rangers personnel while he was covering a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) event in Azizabad on Thursday evening.

The event, ‘Yaum-i-Shuhada’ was held near ‘Nine Zero’, formerly the headquarters of the MQM led by its founder leader, Altaf Hussain.

Mr Mujeeb said he was doing his professional duty to cover the event. He said relatives of slain MQM activists had started arriving at the venue, ‘Yaadgar-i-Shuhada’ since the morning and were laying floral wreaths and rose petals on their symbolic graves.

“Media personnel were present at various spots at Yaadgar-i-Shuhada to cover the event. I was also standing at one of the spots, near Tabba Hospital’s gate, where many Muttahida workers were present. Some of them started raising slogans in favour of Altaf Husain prompting Rangers personnel on duty there to start detaining them. I and another media worker, Mehboob Ahmed Chishti, were also picked up,” he said.

Mr Mujeeb said he proved his identity as press photographer and tried his best to make them believe that he was on the duty assigned to him by Dawn. However, he said, the Rangers personnel did not listen to him and started beating him up. “They kept me in detention for about an hour and subjected me to severe thrashing. I was set free only after a Rangers officer came and got my identity verified from his sources,” he added.

He said his camera and mobile phone also got smashed during the episode. Pakistan Federal Union of Jouranlists (PFUJ) and Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) have condemned the “high handedness of Sindh Rangers against the photojournalist”. They demanded action against the personnel responsible for the act under the journalists’ protection law.

Published in Dawn, December 10th, 2021

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

10 Dec 2021

Taking sides

Pakistan will need to make intelligent, and at times tough, decisions in order to maintain a neutral posture.
10 Dec 2021

Violence against women

JUST days after the ghastly lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot brought shame and despair to the country,...
10 Dec 2021

Omicron threat in Pakistan

AS experts warned, it was only a matter of time before it would happen. Earlier this week, the first suspected case...
A watershed moment?
Updated 09 Dec 2021

A watershed moment?

THE bitter truth has been staring this nation in the face for years. Religious violence spawned by allegations of...
09 Dec 2021

Mobile market

THE mobile device manufacturing policy of 2020 is yielding good results — so far. The establishment of around 19...
09 Dec 2021

Workplace harassment

THE alterations proposed in the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, will go a long ...