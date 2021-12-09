Dawn Logo

US embassy nominates Islamabad Police's Amna Baig for 'International Women of Courage' award

Amin AhmedPublished December 9, 2021 - Updated December 9, 2021 06:50pm
This photo shows Assistant Superintendent of Police Amna Baig. — Photo courtesy: Amna Baig Twitter
A female officer of Islamabad Police has been nominated by the United States embassy for an award which recognises women around the world for demonstrating exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women empowerment.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amna Baig's nomination for the International Women of Courage award was announced on Thursday at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" campaign, hosted by US Embassy Charge d'affaires Angela P Aggeler.

ASP Baig is in charge of the law enforcement's Gender Protection Unit, a government initiative to facilitate women and transgender individuals in their fight against discrimination and injustice.

The "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence" campaign began in 1991. Today, over 6,000 organisations in approximately 187 countries have participated in the campaign, reaching over 300 million people, according to a press release issued by the embassy.

The spirit of the original campaign remains as relevant today as it did in 1991, as gender-based violence remains a threat to peace, stability, and economic growth worldwide, it added.

“Even though gender-based violence is pervasive, it is not inevitable,” Charge d’affaires Aggeler said at the event.

“It can and must be prevented. This is why we take this time each year to reinvigorate our efforts against gender-based violence and to call for greater collective and individual action to prevent and respond to all forms of violence against women."

She said that it was in this spirit that the embassy nominated ASP Baig for the award. In its nomination, the US embassy noted that the officer served as a role model for young Pakistani girls to pursue their dreams despite the obstacles they may face.

Comments (5)
Bharat Jha
Dec 09, 2021 07:01pm
Congratulations to Amna...
Reply Recommend 0
Janab
Dec 09, 2021 07:07pm
The award is not a guarantee for loans and aid. Do not get excited.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Dec 09, 2021 07:11pm
Americans always on lookout for our talented people.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Dec 09, 2021 07:18pm
Bravo, well done!
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Dec 09, 2021 07:18pm
Even if half of defense budget goes to Police we can have the best police in the world.
Reply Recommend 0

