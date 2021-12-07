Dawn Logo

Ali Amin Gandapur issued notice for violating election code

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished December 7, 2021 - Updated December 7, 2021 09:13am
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur addresses a rally on Monday. — PTI KP Twitter
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for violating the code of conduct for the local body elections.

District monitoring officer, Dera Ismail Khan, Ijaz Ahmed had directed the federal minister to appear before him at 4pm on Monday (today). However, the minister could not show up, and sought two days respite due to his busy schedule.

A statement issued here on Monday said the commission would ensure transparency and impartiality in the conduct of local government elections in the province.

Mr Gandapur, while addressing a rally during the election campaign of his brother, Umar Amin Gandapur, who is a candidate for the city mayor’s slot, had threatened the opposition with dire consequences.

He had reportedly said that he had the authority to give funds and schemes.

He had said that if the rival candidate of his brother won, he won’t be allowed to enter the ministry of local government.

Mr Gandapur had reportedly said his brother, Faisal Amin Khan, was the minister of local government. “Today I am telling them (opponents) that Dera city is not for them.”

District monitoring officer Ijaz Ahmed said legal action would be taken against Mr Gandapur for his remarks made during the public meeting.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2021

ANS
Dec 07, 2021 10:07am
Sad to see abominables representing the electorate.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 07, 2021 10:13am
PTI impersonated
Reply Recommend 0

