SHO in Rawalpindi removed after comments against judge go viral

A CorrespondentPublished December 6, 2021 - Updated December 6, 2021 11:00am
A file photo of a group of police officers on duty. — AFP/File

TAXILA: The City Police officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Athar Ismail on Sunday removed station house officer (SHO) of Wah Saddar police station and directed him to report to Police Lines after an audio call allegedly made by him while using abusive language against a senior judge went viral on social media.

The officer was heard using foul and abusive words about a judge from Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench who was hearing an abduction case.

As soon as the audio went viral, police highups swung into action and immediately removed him from his post and directed him to report to Police Lines Rawalpindi and initiate a departmental inquiry to technically assess the audio’s genuineness.

20 injured on road

At least 20 passengers were injured when a bus overturned on GT Road near Hattain in the limits of Hazro police of Attock on Sunday.

Police and hospital sources said the Peshawar-bound bus coming from Rawalpindi met with the accident due to the slippery surface of the road. The injured were shifted to different hospitals.

Published in Dawn, December 6th, 2021

